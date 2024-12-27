KTM Confirms Talks With Lewis Hamilton To Invest In Its MotoGP Project
Considering the ongoing restructuring at KTM as a result of financial challenges, motorsport director Pit Beirer has revealed that the Austrian brand is open to investment from interested parties. Beirer also confirmed Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton's inclination to invest in the team and acknowledged that "very interesting discussions" had taken place with his management.
Beirer opened up on the investment prospect in an interview with Speedweek, mentioning how the ongoing takeover of MotoGP by F1 owner Liberty Media attracted interest in KTM. He said:
"The current situation is making us creative and open to new discussions.
"So we are not only open to sponsors, as has been the case so far, but also to investors. At this point I have to go into a bit of detail. Liberty Media has made an offer of 4.2 billion for MotoGP and we all hope that it can be accepted. The five manufacturers Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, Aprilia and KTM represent a very large value of this 4.2 billion. So it is clear that there is enormous value for the MotoGP class, ultimately for all three classes."
"That aroused interest from investors. They came to us and asked if we could invest in a MotoGP project like that.
"Under the pressure the company is currently under, we first had to think about how we could set something like that up. To do that, we would have to make some organizational changes; the entire road racing program would have to be put on its own feet. There is a lot of interest from investors, which makes us very happy, makes us proud and gives us a lot of pleasure in having other discussions.
"Not just thinking about the performance of the bike, teams and drivers and negotiating with sponsors, but sitting at the table with investment professionals and discussing the big picture. We are convinced that we can spread interesting news before the season starts. Until then, we have to keep working on this project."
Speaking on discussions with Hamilton's team, Beirer said:
"All I can say is that we have had very interesting discussions with his management.
"It is no secret that Lewis Hamilton is interested in MotoGP and is thinking about having his own team. There are concrete discussions here too."
He added:
"Anyone who wants to work with us knows how close we are - Red Bull and KTM are inseparable. That has not been an issue in the negotiations so far.
"An investor is something different to a sponsor. We also work with our sponsors in a very strong partnership. If you have partners at the table who give you money for such a great project, then they get involved. That should also be a positive thing. If strong partners sit at the table and think things through, then good solutions emerge together. So it is clear that people like that will have a certain say."
The revelation from KTM comes days after reports of Hamilton's interest in KTM were brushed aside by insiders. It remains to be seen if discussions advance to the stage of negotiations in the coming days.