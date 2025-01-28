Marc Marquez Warns Of 'Dangerous Atmosphere' At Ducati After Recent Dominance
Amid Ducati's MotoGP dominance in recent years, the team's new factory rider, Marc Marquez, has warned that it could be a "dangerous atmosphere" if his team moves forward with the expectation that it would win the championship every year. His teammate, Francesco Bagnaia, also revealed that the chances of Ducati dominating like last year, where it won 19 out of the 20 races, are less considering various factors that hint at the resurgence of other teams in the 2025 season.
Ducati progressed gradually in the premier class of motorcycling since 2010, but its peak arrived after Bagnaia's promotion to the factory team in 2021, where he secured consecutive titles in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, Jorge Martin added to Ducati's dominance by clinching the championship with the satellite team, Pramac.
Now though, while many would assume that Marquez's addition to the Italian squad would add to its superiority, the six-time MotoGP champion has warned against having such assumptions as other teams show signs of improvement. He said at the launch of Ducati's GP25:
“It can be a dangerous atmosphere thinking that Ducati will win the championship [every year].
“But we can see that all our development factors are on the same level because we are in MotoGP.
“Yamaha last year made a step. They can arrive in the Malaysia [test] with a new bike and they have [Fabio] Quartararo who is a super good rider. [With] KTM, [it is the] same. [And there is] Aprilia [and] Honda.
“We are in MotoGP. What I learned when I was fighting against them, with [Andrea] Dovizioso, in 2017, is you need to take care of everybody because one point to another they can change the situation.”
Certain factors currently hint at a changing situation already. Pramac's decision to end its 20-year partnership with Ducati in favor of Yamaha reduces Ducati's presence on the grid to six bikes this season, down from eight in 2024. In addition, Ducati's satellite team, VR46, will have only one GP25 bike this year, allocated to Fabio di Giannantonio, while the remaining satellite riders will compete on the GP24 from last season.
Lastly, the exit of race-winning riders to rival teams, such as reigning champion Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, and Marco Bezzecchi, is expected to make a considerable difference. Speaking on the matter, Bagnaia added:
“I think that with a team less in Ducati [roster after Pramac's exit], it will be more difficult to do like we did last year - lockout of the podium and races.
“KTM riders are super competitive, especially [Pedro] Acosta. But we have to see the [financial] situation [of KTM].
“Aprilia finally have a world champion [Martin], and also Bezzecchi - two new riders and with a lot to gain. Bezzecchi wants to improve the results from last year and Jorge wants to remain number one. So Aprilia will be competitive.
"[With] Honda and Yamaha [it] is difficult to know. Yamaha last year was already a good step in front. In the last races they were more close, so they will improve [further].
“[For] Honda it will be difficult to continue in the same situation so I expect also a step in front from them. But the main ones are Ducati, Aprilia and KTM at the moment so let's see.”