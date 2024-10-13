MotoGP: Dorna CEO Offers Practical Advise To Valentino Rossi After Marc Marquez Outburst
Marc Marquez has frequently faced criticism from Valentino Rossi regarding the 2015 MotoGP championship, which Rossi lost to Jorge Lorenzo. In a recent podcast, Rossi launched a scathing attack on Marquez, prompting Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta to advise him to let go of the issue and move forward.
Rossi accused Marquez of playing games and conspiring against him, leading Lorenzo to win the championship. However, Ezpeleta suggested dropping the matter, since many years had passed. He also praised the Spaniard for not reacting to Rossi's comments, hinting that the matter would have worsened. He told AS:
“I don't know, but I think it would be better to let it be.
“It's been a while. That was many years ago.
“It seemed good to me that Marc did not comment on his statements.
“Obviously, I'm not the one to tell Valentino what he has to do or not do, but I don't think it helps much to say that now.
“I have not spoken about that with Valentino and I have tremendous respect for him and great gratitude for what he has done for our sport.
“I think it is not necessary for me to say that, but if he believes it, let him say it.”
Among the many things that Rossi said about Marquez, he labeled him as being the most dirty rider in the sport. He said on Andrea Migno’s 'Mig Babol' podcast:
“Marquez is a very strong rider, a champion.
“He has always been quite rude, very aggressive, but in 2015 he crossed the line.
“If you are bad sportsman or aggressive you can be borderline dirty and I could give so many examples. But no one, among the big stars of motorsport, has ever fought to make another driver lose, that is what draws the line.
“Usually those who did certain things did it for themselves, they were dirty to gain their own advantage, because they wanted to win.
“Nobody has been as dirty as him.”
When Marquez was asked for his views on the criticism, he refused to say anything. The 2025 MotoGP season will see him move to the Ducati factory team, a point which Ezpeleta thinks will benefit the sport. He added:
“Last year was already quite fun, but obviously it is good that there are more contenders.
“Marquez is one of the figures in the history of the championship and if he is there, it is clear that it is better.”