MotoGP News: 2024 Season Finale Officially Confirmed Amid Valencia Cancellation Due To Floods
MotoGP has confirmed that the 2024 season finale will go ahead as planned at Barcelona's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, despite recent flood warnings and concerns about a possible cancellation. The premier class of motorcycling confirmed that holding the event in Spain stands as a gesture of solidarity with Valencia, which recently suffered extensive flood damage.
The cancellation of Valencia as the season finale venue was announced recently after a natural disaster struck the region. As a result, MotoGP stated it would now race for Valencia:
"Instead of racing in Valencia, MotoGP will race for Valencia. For all those affected, and the entire Community of Valencia."
Without a confirmed venue for the final race, MotoGP ultimately selected the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the season-ending finale of the championship battle between Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia. The decision was made with logistical advantages in mind, as the circuit’s proximity to Valencia minimizes disruption. Additionally, the location remains accessible for fans who had originally planned to attend the Valencia event.
The Barcelona confirmation comes a day after Crash.net reported that the region was under a red alert for extreme weather, with widespread flooding affecting the city on Monday, November 4th. The "Extreme Danger" warning emphasizes the intense effects of heavy rainfall on everyday life and transportation across the Catalan city, bringing significant disruptions to residents and commuters. Fortunately, the extreme weather appears to be temporary, as the season finale’s schedule remains unaffected, with the race set to proceed as planned from November 15th to 17th.
While Ducati Lenovo rider Enea Bastianini revealed it would be inappropriate to race and celebrate in Spain after the natural disaster, Aprilia Racing rider Aleix Espargaró, who spends his last season in MotoGP, said it would be special to finish the last race of the season and his career at his home venue in Barcelona. He told the media:
“I’m a little bit worried because the last time I was there it was an amazing weekend.
“I couldn’t dream for a better weekend.
“Anyway, I’m positive, hopefully it’s going to be a good one, it’s not going to be that hot which is where the Aprilia suffers the most. So, for sure I will have better feelings.
“I would like to do a good race and for sure it will be very special because on my last race with Aprilia I will be able to be at home with my family and my friends very close, so this is the only small positive thing.”