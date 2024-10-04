MotoGP News: Honda Poaches Key Aprilia Director In Huge New Signing
On Friday at Motegi, Honda announced that Romano Albesiano, Aprilia's technical director, will take over as HRC's new technical director, replacing Ken Kawauchi, who joined from Suzuki in late 2022. Meanwhile, Aprilia confirmed the appointment of former KTM technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini as Albesiano's successor.
Sterlacchini dedicated 17 years to Ducati, eventually becoming MotoGP technical coordinator. In June 2021, he transitioned to KTM, where he spearheaded the technical direction of their road racing programs. He will take charge on Nov. 18, one day after the final Grand Prix of the season in Valencia.
Citing the distance between Italy and Austria as a key factor in Sterlacchini's inability to reach a new agreement with KTM earlier this year, an Italy-based role appeared to be the natural next step in his career. Sterlacchini was rumored to be in talks with Honda, but it now appears that the talks must have fallen through. Revealing the reason for not renewing his contract, KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer said in a statement:
“The distance from his home, which is quite far from here [Austria], was an element to take into account, but I don't want to use it as a main excuse.
“We couldn't agree on certain things about how to continue, and that's the reason we agreed to part ways.”
Sterlacchini will be responsible for elevating Aprilia’s competitiveness following the team’s high-profile signing of current championship leader Jorge Martin, who is set to depart Pramac Racing at the end of the season. Announcing his signing and Albesiano's departure, Aprilia stated:
"Fabiano's arrival is another important step in further strengthening of the MotoGP project, following the signing of two young and talented riders, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.
"Aprilia Racing wish to thank Romano Albesiano for his 11 years as Technical Director of the team, as well as for his 20 years within the Piaggio Group."
Speaking of Albesiano, he played a pivotal role at Aprilia, particularly with the development of the RS-GP MotoGP bike, which was the first to introduce ground effect aerodynamics. Under his technical leadership, Aprilia rose from the back of the pack to the front, securing four Grand Prix victories since 2022, all while operating with a significantly smaller MotoGP budget compared to its rivals.
Albesiano once oversaw the entire Aprilia Racing division, but shifted his focus to the technical aspects after Massimo Rivola became CEO in 2019. He had initially taken the reins of Aprilia Racing in 2014, following Gigi Dall'Igna's departure to Ducati.
According to Crash.net, although Honda confirmed Albesiano's hiring ten minutes after Aprilia made
Sterlacchini's announcement, it is believed that Albesiano signed first, forcing Aprilia to react.