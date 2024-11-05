MotoGP News: Riders React To 2024 Season Finale Being Hosted In Barcelona
MotoGP has officially announced that Barcelona will host the 2024 season finale, and riders have revealed their thoughts on this change in location. Originally, Valencia was scheduled to hold the final race from November 15th to 17th, but after the devastating floods in the region, the decision was made to relocate the event to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
MotoGP approached the authorities to secure Barcelona as the venue for the season finale, deeming it the most suitable option. This choice not only caters to fans who have already made plans to attend the event but also offers significant logistical advantages. The proximity of the circuit ensures minimal disruption for personnel and streamlined operations, making it an efficient alternative for all involved.
Aprilia Racing rider Aleix Espargaro was happy about the race being held in his home location, after all, it would be his last race in the premier class before his official retirement. Suggesting that it would be a special race, the Spaniard said:
“I’m a little bit worried because the last time I was there it was an amazing weekend.
“I couldn’t dream for a better weekend.
“Anyway, I’m positive, hopefully it’s going to be a good one, it’s not going to be that hot which is where the Aprilia suffers the most. So, for sure I will have better feelings.
“I would like to do a good race and for sure it will be very special because on my last race with Aprilia I will be able to be at home with my family and my friends very close, so this is the only small positive thing.”
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo was also happy about the season finale being held in Barcelona, citing reasons pertaining to the post-season test. He added:
“I think it’s a great choice.
“I think also, to be honest, thinking about us and the test, Barcelona we know is a really tough track for us, especially in the last two years.
“The grip is super-low, we miss a lot the grip there, and this is our biggest weak point. So, to test [there] will be quite nice for us.”
However, six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was not in favor of Barcelona, considering it isn't a circuit where he is the strongest. This year, the Gresini rider secured a third-place finish at the Catalan venue. When asked if the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was a good track for him, he gave a brief answer during the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend:
“No."
He added:
“Here [Sepang] is also not a good track for me, and we were able to be competitive.
“Of course, I would prefer another track, but in the end it is the track on the calendar, so we will try to do our 100 per cent.
“And, of course, we will have tricky conditions about the weather, because in November you never know.”