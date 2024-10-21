MotoGP: Pedro Acosta Injury Update Released
Gas Gas Tech3 MotoGP rider Pedro Acosta's fitness will be reassessed ahead of this weekend's Thai GP in Buriram following a crash at the Phillip Island Circuit that resulted in a dislocated shoulder. The team is closely monitoring his recovery to determine if he will be fit to race.
Acosta was forced to withdraw from Sunday's Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island after suffering a severe shoulder injury during Saturday’s MotoGP sprint race. The crash on lap 11 of 13 dealt a significant blow to his shoulder, though no fractures were reported. His participation in upcoming races will depend on his recovery, which will be evaluated before he can return to action.
The Spaniard had qualified 15th for the sprint race, but just as he had gained four positions, a massive highside ejected him into the air, causing him to land violently. The impact from the drop was severe enough to put his shoulder out of alignment. Speaking on the 20-year-old's condition, the Tech 3 team said:
“After being declared unfit for the Australian GP this morning, Pedro went to Melbourne’s hospital for further examination on his left shoulder. It was re-confirmed that there is no fracture, which is a positive point.
“The impact of his shoulder on the ground during his sprint crash was very intense, which has caused Pedro pain due to stretched ligaments. He will benefit from the fews days before the Thai GP to rest his body, and will be re-evaluated in Buriram.” [sic]
Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon added:
“All we can do is wish a speedy recovery to Pedro, as we hope to see him in Thailand next week.”
For the first time, Acosta will miss a race in the premier class. Despite this setback, the injury is not expected to sideline him for long, as he is anticipated to return for the upcoming rounds in Thailand next week and Malaysia the following week.
Acosta's recent point drought, spanning the last four races, including sprints, has seen him fall 11 points behind his future teammate, Brad Binder, in the battle for fifth place and the honor of being the top non-Ducati rider in the world championship standings.
Apart from Acosta's crash, the sprint race was marked by several intense moments, most notably a harrowing collision at Turn 1 between Marco Bezzecchi and Maverick Vinales. While Vinales was able to walk away from the incident, Bezzecchi had to be stretchered off for further medical assessment.