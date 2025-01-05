Pol Espargaro Admits To 'Stepping Aside' For Younger Riders To Join Factory Team
KTM's Pol Espargaro believes that experienced riders who are "comfortable" in their MotoGP careers should make way for younger talents like Pedro Acosta in factory teams. Espargaro highlighted the energy and potential young riders bring, emphasizing the significant impact they can make when given opportunities to advance in their MotoGP careers. KTM decided to move Espargaro into a test and reserve rider role last year to create space for Acosta in the factory KTM team following his strong rookie season.
At 33, Espargaro appears content with his MotoGP career and now balances it with a role as a broadcaster. A crucial moment arrived for him after a high-impact crash during the opening race of the 2023 season in Portimao where he suffered severe jaw and back injuries, which made him realize the importance of prioritizing his family. Speaking about his exit as a full-time MotoGP rider after the same season, the Spaniard said:
“I reached a place, a moment in my life, where I am comfortable.
“I still stay physically very good, but in a way which I enjoy.
“I talk on the TV explaining to people what is happening, because these bikes are complicated with aerodynamics and electronics.
“With the test team, I hear what they say. I am enjoying my life now.
“I missed it. It’s an amazing feeling especially when you perform with a good result.
“Finishing 10th in San Marino this year, after a crazy race with rain? The feeling of finishing top 10 in MotoGP when the level is so high…
“I will always miss it, even when I am 60 or 70 years old.
“But you need to understand where your level is. My level of fire on the bike is not the same, for example, as Brad Binder or Maverick Vinales or Pedro Acosta.
“The energy that the young guys bring is insane!
“You need to step aside, let them go into the factory, because they will perform better than you.”
Addressing his major crash from 2023, Espargaro said:
“After the crash, I realised it wasn't just about myself anymore.
“I have two daughters and a wife. To be at home, and you can’t catch your daughter because you have pain in your back or arms, that was painful.
“I left a space to Pedro and look what he’s doing! He is amazing.”
Discussing KTM's new additions to its Tech3 team for the 2025 season, Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini, Espargaro added:
“Maverick, we know, is a passionate rider. He is super at the limit.
“He needs to really feel it, to make it.
“Enea is completely the opposite. He is more flat, more controlled, you never know what will happen.
“It’s nice to work with these two characters. They have experience."