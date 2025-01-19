$1.2 Million Ferrari F40 Suffers Horrific Crash In Awkward Test Drive Blunder
A costly mistake occurred recently when a rare and valuable Ferrari F40 was severely damaged during a test drive near Markyate, north of London.
On January 16, 2025, around 12:50 pm, the car proved to be too much for the driver, reportedly a technician, to handle.
The vehicle collided with a lamppost on the A5 road and overturned, resulting in the car on its side and the lamppost knocked over.
A service technician was behind the wheel during the test drive when the accident happened. Although reports indicate that the driver underwent hospital evaluation, his condition remains undisclosed.
The cause of the crash seems to be from the car's rear wheels getting stuck in the wet mud after hitting the curb, leading to it flipping over.
This particular Ferrari F40 stood out with its "F40 PRX" number plate and the highest known mileage among its peers.
Hertfordshire Constabulary was on the scene promptly following the collision. Their statement confirmed that a red Ferrari had hit a lamppost before police were called. After the wreckage was assessed, the Ferrari was retrieved from the scene. The statement read:
"Police were called at 12.50pm yesterday ([Thursday January 16], following reports of a road traffic collision on London Road, Markyate.
"It is reported that a red Ferrari had collided with a lamp post.
"The driver has been taken to hospital for treatment, and the vehicle has been recovered."
The crash garnered significant interest due to the F40’s prestige. The Ferrari F40, produced between 1987 and 1992, saw only 1,311 units manufactured. It was originally planned to make 400 F40s; however, the overwhelming demand led to further production.
The F40 is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates 471 hp and 426 lb-ft of torque. It features a 5-speed manual transmission.
The car’s value today is substantial, with the average F40 valued at around £1.8 million. The highest price fetched for an F40 was nearly £3.2 million — about $3,965,000 — when sold in the US back in 2002.
The Ferrari F40's appeal lies in its raw performance and historic significance as one of the last cars Ferrari’s founder, Enzo Ferrari, personally oversaw before his passing. It's not just automotive fans who revere the F40, but investors, too, as its value continues to rise.
This comes as footage of Formula 1 driver Lando Norris's Ferrari F40 crashing has also surfaced. Norris was not driving at the time, however, it has not been confirmed who was at the wheel. Luckily for Norris, the crash was not as substantial as this one and the car only sustained damage to the rear bumper.