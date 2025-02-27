F1 Fans Lose Their Minds Over Iconic Lewis Hamilton Reunion At Pre-Season Testing
F1 fans have been sharing their excitement over the nostalgic reunion of Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen at the 2025 Formula 1 pre-season testing.
Fans were quick to comment on the reunion on social media. Taking to Reddit, fans have shared:
"Nature is healing."
"I still can’t believe this is real. Hamilton in red overalls, and of all people, Angela in red overalls too by coming out of retirement. It’s just an insane storyline."
"Angela also looks great in red. I can’t wait for the season to start."
"ANGELLLAAAAAA!!! I’m so excited that they are reunited!"
"Angela is back that means it’s a championship season!!!!"
Looking back, Lewis Hamilton's decision to move to Ferrari adds to the list of huge driver transfers in F1 history, reminiscent of icons like Michael Schumacher moving to Ferrari in 1996. Having raced with Mercedes from 2013 to 2024, Hamilton's association with the team brought six of his seven world championships.
Angela Cullen's contribution as Hamilton's trainer began in 2016, and she played a crucial part in his success during this golden period. Although they parted ways in 2023, Cullen rejoins Hamilton under Project 44, his personal career management company.
Speaking about his first day at Ferrari earlier this year, Hamilton explained:
"There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.
"Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together."
Hamilton has joined Ferrari to drive alongside Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc. Speaking about his new teammate, Leclerc previously commented:
“It’s going to be incredible to have Lewis on the team.
“And, obviously, to be able to have such an incredible champion in the same team as me, with the same car.
“First, it’s going to be a great opportunity to learn from one of the best ever.
“And second, I think it is going to be an amazing opportunity, also, for me to be able to show what I’m capable of, so I’m really looking forward to it.
“By being on karting tracks every weekend growing up, it was difficult for me to actually follow a Formula 1 season, so I used to watch some races and he was definitely one of the guys that I looked up to.
“In the first year [in F1], I remember being super-impressed and intimidated by all these amazing drivers, and Lewis is probably the best out there, so being able to race with him was crazy.”
2025 Pre-Season Testing Day 1: Full Driver Timesheet
1. Lando Norris, McLaren
2. George Russell, Mercedes
3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Carlos Sainz, Williams
6. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
7. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
8. Liam Lawson, Red Bull
9. Alex Albon, Williams
10. Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls
11. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
12. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
13. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
14. Jack Doohan, Alpine
15. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
16. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
17. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
18. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
19. Esteban Ocon, Haas
20. Oliver Bearman, Haas