Mercedes Makes Awkward Mistake as Lewis Hamilton Issue Shown Live in Testing
Mercedes made an awkward mistake during the first day of Formula 1 testing at the Bahrain International Circuit when the team's crew had to awkwardly remove Lewis Hamilton's famous number 44 from a generator.
This incident, seen live, follows a big change on the grid as Hamilton left the Mercedes fold after a long 12-year partnership. Now, dressed in red, he driver alongside Charles Leclerc at the famous Scuderia.
"This is an amazing picture. So symbolic," one fan of the Ferrari driver said as they watched someone from the Brackley outfit scraping off his driver number.
More News: George Russell on Life Without Lewis Hamilton: 'It Does Feel Different'
Lewis Hamilton is one of the legendary names in Formula 1, having won seven world championships, six of which he achieved while racing with Mercedes. He started his F1 career with McLaren where he won his first world title, then moved to Mercedes in 2013.
During his tenure, he helped the team secure eight constructors' championships, dominating the sport throughout the 2010s and its hybrid era. The news of his move to Ferrari in 2024 came as a surprise, as he'd only recently extended his contract with the Brackley bunch. This decision is seen as one of the major driver transfers in the sport’s history.
Mercedes has filled his seat. They brought in young Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli to fill Hamilton’s shoes. Antonelli impressed on the first morning of the Bahrain pre-season testing by setting the fastest time, albeit under the standard testing caveat. For Ferrari, Hamilton’s arrival has come with renewed hopes of winning the drivers' championship, something they haven’t achieved since 2007 when Kimi Räikkönen took the title.
Unfortunately, Hamilton's debut with Ferrari was disrupted by a power outage at the circuit, which included the lights failing, ultimately causing a red flag just after 5 PM local time. The session was set to end at 7 PM, but the end was pushed back an hour to make up for the time lost.