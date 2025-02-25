TWG Global Launches Motorsports Dynasty With Powerhouse Lineup That Includes Cadillac F1 Team
TWG Global has officially launched TWG Motorsports, a new division repositioning its motorsport involvement to improve its performance across the globe.
Spearheaded by marquee names in the sports world, the new division aims to unify numerous leading motorsport entities to propel the its place in the industry forward. This announcement follows the ambitions of TWG Global founders Mark Walter and Thomas Tull. Their current ownership stakes stretch across organizations like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chelsea Football Club, as well as shares in the Los Angeles Lakers.
Walter, who acts as co-chair and is also the CEO of Guggenheim Partners, has a substantial role in several sports franchises, among them the Los Angeles Dodgers that saw World Series wins in both 2020 and 2024 under his stewardship. He also holds a large share in Chelsea Football Club through a controlling interest in BlueCo, which manages the Premier League club. As such, his influence in the sports industry is undeniable, and with the introduction of TWG Motorsports, he looks to extend that influence.
The motorsport sector under TWG Global's new division is set to thrive under the guidance of Dan Towriss. He brings a wealth of experience from both the business world and motorsports, having served as Group 1001 Insurance CEO, overseeing $66 billion in assets. His journey in motorsports started with sponsorship and ownership roles with Andretti Global. With this background, Towriss finds himself well-positioned to lead TWG Motorsports.
“Dan has been instrumental in forming the landmark Cadillac Formula 1 team in partnership with General Motors and acquiring for TWG Global a broad racing portfolio that includes Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing, and Spire Motorsports,” stated Mark Walter. The Cadillac F1 team, ready for a 2026 entry into the sport, also comes under this umbrella.
Thomas Tull is very enthusiastic.
"We’re excited to see these teams united under the TWG Motorsports umbrella and Dan’s leadership."
TWG Motorsports will house several legendary teams and partnerships, including the illustrious Andretti Global, a fixture in the IndyCar Series and other racing formats. Perhaps one of the more famous moments of Andretti Global includes winning the famed Indianapolis 500 multiple times, adding to the division's strong pedigree.
Furthering their vast array of affiliations, Spire Motorsports navigates NASCAR, while Wayne Taylor Racing runs in the IMSA SportsCar Championship roster. Walkinshaw Andretti United rounds out the promising lineup, based out of Australia, and they've seen success in local competitions like the Bathurst 1000.
“With a combination of operational excellence, technology and innovation, TWG Motorsports has the opportunity to drive true transformation in racing, set new standards for the industry and build a legacy of success across the globe,” Dan Towriss stated with confidence.
