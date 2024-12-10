10 Man Liverpool Secure Late Draw Against Girona In UEFA Youth League
A late equaliser from Trent Kone-Doherty helped Liverpool's under-19s snatch what could be a crucial point against Girona in the final group match in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday afternoon.
Fit-again striker Jayden Danns gave the Reds the lead from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute after Rio Ngumoha was fouled before Barry Lewtas' team were reduced to 10 men six minutes later as Ranel Young was sent off for a tackle on Pol Silvero.
Girona equalised from the spot three minutes after half-time through Juan Arango and then went ahead 10 minutes later thanks to Arnau Coromina's fine long-range strike.
Liverpool secured a point and a 2-2 draw, however, when Kone-Doherty raced onto Kyle Kelly's through ball before showing great composure to coolly slot home in the 83rd minute.
Lewtas and his team now face an anxious wait as other matches are played to see if they will qualify for the first knockout round by finishing in the top 22, with Liverpool currently sitting in 19th place on eight points.
Liverpool U19s Team
Kornel Misciur, Lucas Pitt, Wellity Lucky, Amara Nallo, Carter Pinnington, Josh Davidson, Trey Nyoni, Ranel Young, Trent Kone-Doherty, Rio Ngumoha (Keyrol Figueroa, 76), Jayden Danns (Kyle Kelly, 67).
Unused Subs:
Bailey Hall-MacDonald, Dwain Bernard, Ollie O’Connor, Karim Ahmed, Joseph Bradshaw, Josh Sonni-Lambie