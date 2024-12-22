Diogo Jota Picks Perfect Christmas Present For Trent Alexander-Arnold Amid Liverpool Contract Situation
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has dropped a hint about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation ahead of the January transfer window which opens in less than two weeks.
Vice-captain Alexander-Arnold is approaching the final six months of his contract at the club. The 26-year-old alongside side captain Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah can sign a pre-contract agreement with any overseas side from January 1 as it stands.
Van Dijk and Salah have both publicly expressed their desire to stay, however, Alexander-Arnold has remained tight-lipped on his future and does not want talks over his future to be played out in public out of respect for his boyhood club.
Speaking to Sky Sports about his contract situation at Liverpool, the England international said: “I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public – and this one won’t be either.”
The Reds have offered new contracts to the three players and negotiations are still ongoing with their representatives. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Jota was asked what he would buy Alexander-Arnold for Christmas.
He replied: “Paper and a pen, so he can sign his new contract.”
Alexander-Arnold, who is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world following his impressive performances for Liverpool over the past seasons continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.
The current La Liga and Champions Lague holders are keen on signing the Liverpool academy graduate on a free transfer next summer. Asked about his future on the Men in Blazers podcast and what else he would like to accomplish, he said: “Of course winning more trophies, but on a personal level, building a legacy, that is something that is important.
“Being spoken about in the highest regard, especially after you have finished. In 10, 15 years, if I am spoken about as one of the best right-backs, or the best right-back, that is what I am playing for now and using it as motivation.”
Alexander-Arnold has racked up 20 appearances and registered four assists for Liverpool in all competitions this season as the Reds lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables. Arne Slot's side have also reached the semifinals of the Carabao Cup.
