Impressive Darwin Nunez Stats Indicate Liverpool Striker Not Far Away From Fulfilling Potential
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was once again singled out for criticism after his team's 1-0 victory against Girona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
The win was the Reds' sixth in a row since the start of this year's competition and almost certainly guarantees them an automatic route to the last 16.
It is not only in Europe where Arne Slot's team are excelling, with them also holding a four-point advantage over second-placed Chelsea in the Premier League with a game in hand.
Despite so many positives for the Dutchman, one player who continues to divide opinion within the Reds fanbase is Uruguayan Nunez.
The 25-year-old has scored just three goals in 19 appearances this season and was guilty of another big miss against the La Liga side on Tuesday evening.
Whilst Nunez must improve his finishing to live up to expectations brought about by his €85million price tag, other areas of his game continue to excel.
PFF FC have taken a look at the physical performance of the former Benfica man this season and compared it against strikers from Europe's top five leagues.
Nunez's work rate is one of the reasons he remains in favour with many Reds fans, and it is clear from the graphic that his physical qualities are very much elite in nature.
Unfortunately, however, Liverpool's number nine is now in his third season at Anfield and has still not produced the goods consistently.
He will probably not be given the luxury of another season in a Red shirt to prove himself, so his fortunes in front of goal must change and fast, or he could find himself put up for sale next summer.