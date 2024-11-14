Jamie Carragher Backs Liverpool To Sign Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi In January
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged the Reds to make a fresh move to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in January.
Zubimendi rejected the chance to move to Anfield last summer despite Arne Slot's side agreeing to pay his £51million release clause after impressing at the Euro 2024 with Spain.
The 25-year-old made a last-minute U-turn and decided to stay put in San Sebastian for the time being as he has previously turned down the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich.
Ryan Gravenberch has impressed so far in the No.6 role under Slot and has featured in every Premier League and Champions League game for Liverpool as they sit at the top of the tables of both competitions.
Despite Gravenberch's emergency, Carragher believes Liverpool need to reignite interest in Zubimendi who is also attracting interest from Manchester City and Arsenal.
“If I was Liverpool I would be doing that (strengthening in January),” said Carragher on The Overlap’s Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet.
“I was thinking about this - if you are Arne Slot and let’s say an average Premier League manager is at a top club for two or three years trying to win the league.
“Arteta has been there for four or five years. You are trying to build something. He might never be in this position again in terms of being nine points clear of Arsenal and five clear of City.
“There’s a long way to go, I get that, but we know Liverpool don’t do silly things in the transfer market but if there is something there right now. Do it.
“Zubimendi is the player he wanted, they ended up putting Gravenberch there who has been fantastic, but if he is the player you want - go and do it - you might never be in this position.
“You might be here three years but City are City and they are five points ahead of you at Christmas. Just make it count.”
Liverpool made only one permanent signing last summer following the transfer of Federico Chiesa from Serie A giants Juventus while Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will join the club next summer.