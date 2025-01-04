Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Offer Trent Alexander-Arnold Huge New Five-Year Contract - Details Revealed

The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer and continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid but, according to a report, has been offered a bumper new deal by Liverpool

Neil Andrew

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool FC
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool FC / IMAGO / Visionhaus

According to The Mirror, Liverpool have offered Trent Alexander-Arnold a huge new five-year contract to stay at the club.

The 26-year-old's current deal at Anfield expires next summer, and now that the January transfer window is open, he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool / IMAGO / Sportimage

Whilst it was expected that Real Madrid would try and sign the England international on a free transfer ahead of next season, chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu have also sounded out the hierarchy at Liverpool about a potential January transfer.

The response to the approach from Los Blancos was a resounding NO from the Merseyside club, however, who now appear to have made a move of their own to try and persuade the defender to extend his stay at his boyhood club.

John Richardson is claiming in The Mirror that the Reds have offered Alexander-Arnold a new five-year contract worth a staggering £78million.

That equates to approximately £300,000 per week, and Richardson also claims that a similar offer is on the table from the La Liga giants, although he would receive a huge signing-on fee from them as a free agent.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
IMAGO / IPA Photo

The Sports Correspondent is also suggesting that Liverpool feel they cannot do anything more to try and persuade Alexander-Arnold to stay and further his legacy at the club.

LFC Transfer Room Verdict

There is no official news of the offer from anyone associated with Liverpool or Alexander-Arnold, so this remains unconfirmed for now.

If this is the proposal made to him, however, it seems a very generous one and leaves the right-back with a decision to be made as to where he wants to play his football in the coming years.

Published |Modified
