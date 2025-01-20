Liverpool Owners Fenway Sports Group Expected To Make $6bn Bid For NBA Team Boston Celtics
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) might make a move into professional basketball soon. The Boston-based consortium, led by John W. Henry, bought a majority stake in Liverpool in 2010.
The owners have transformed the fortunes of the Reds since taking charge over the past 15 years - becoming one of the best clubs in the world. Liverpool have won several titles during that period including the Premier League, Club World Cup, and Champions League.
Arne Slot's side are currently heavy favourites to win this season's league title following the struggles of defending champions Manchester City and the inconsistency of Arsenal and Chelsea.
The Meyersiders are competing on all fronts this season and could clinch the quadruple at the end of the campaign. FSG has, however, been criticised for lack of investment in the club.
Slot's had a quiet summer in his first transfer window as head coach of the club and is unlikely Liverpool will make any additions to the squad until next summer with the future of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold still unresolved.
FSG also owns the MLB's Boston Red Sox and NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. They were also part of a group that invested $3billion into the PGA Tour earlier last year.
FSG are looking to venture into the National Basketball Association (NBA). According to the Boston Globe., the Fenway Sports Group is expected to make a bid for the Boston Celtics.
The report claims that at least four and maybe five bids from prospective new owners, with an ultimate sale price higher than $6billion, are expected when the first round of the Celtics sale process closes on January 23.
The Boston Globe further stated that from that initial group of four or five, two bidders will be chosen in February to submit to a final round of bidding. However, if one of the bids in the first round "meets the [Grousbeck family] expectations" that could end the process.
The Celtics are owned by the Grousbeck family, with Wyc Grousbeck serving as majority owner and governor for the franchise.
It is believed that the new owners, whoever they are, will take over a title-contending team, but one that faces some tough financial decisions in the future.
