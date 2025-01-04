Bournemouth Agree Deal For Liverpool Left-Back Target Julio Soler Amid Milos Kerkez Interest
According to Uriel Iugt on X, Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Argentine Primera División club Lanús for the transfer of left-back Julio Soler.
Speculation has continued since the summer that the 19-year-old was being targeted by Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United.
A couple of weeks back, however, sports journalist Iugt claimed that the Argentina under-23 international was about to play his last game for Lanús as he was in talks over a move to Bournemouth.
It looks like that deal is now one step closer, with Iugt claiming that Soler will arrive in England in the coming hours to sign a four-year deal with Bournemouth in a transfer worth around $ 15million.
Whilst Liverpool and Manchester United look like they are out of the race for Soler, the arrival of the Argentine could potentially have an impact on the future of Milos Kerkez.
The Hungarian has been linked with a switch to both of the Premier League giants over recent weeks, so it will be interesting to see if this means he is the subject of a transfer in January or next summer.