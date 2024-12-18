Liverpool Transfer Stance On Bayer Leverkusen Defender Jeremie Frimpong Revealed
Liverpool will be able to strengthen their squad when the January transfer window opens in just two weeks.
Despite a quiet summer, the Reds are flying high this season as they lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables. A place in the Carabao Cup semifinals will be up for grabs at Southampton on Wednesday night at St Mary's.
Arne Slot's side have been hampered by injuries in recent weeks and this could force the club into making new signings while they sort out the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah.
All three players have now been offered new contracts and negotiations are said to be ongoing. Salah is reported to be close to ending speculation over his Liverpool future by signing a new deal as well as captain Van Dijk.
Vice-captain Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer, with his current deal expiring at the end of the current campaign. The 26-year-old alongside Salah and Van Dijk will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from next month unless he extends his contract.
Liverpool have been linked with a host of right-backs as a possible replacement for Alexander-Arnold. The Reds are said to be impressed by Jeremie Frimpong's development at Bayer Leverkusen, having helped the club win the Bundesliga title last season.
Frimpong, who is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world has racked up 23 appearances, scored twice, and provided eight assists for Xabi Alonso's side across all competitions this term.
Leverkusen are just four points behind leaders Bayern Munich after 14 matches played so far as The Black and Reds look to retain the title. Despite Frimpong's impressive performances for the club, the Netherlands international is not a concrete transfer target for Liverpool in the summer, according to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg.
Plettenberg posted on X: "Liverpool are impressed by Jeremie #Frimpong’s development and performances at Bayer 04 Leverkusen.
"However, the 24y/o right wing-back is currently not a concrete transfer target for the summer, primarily because Arne Slot prefers a traditional right-back in a back four, and Frimpong’s role does not currently fit into #LFC’s system."
The 24-year-old is said to have a release clause worth £33million (€40million) in his Bayer Leverkusen contract.
