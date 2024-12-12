Real Madrid More Confident On Trent Alexander-Arnold Transfer Than Bayern Munich Man
According to a report, Real Madrid are confident of landing Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold but are less certain of securing a transfer target at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
The England international is out of contract next summer and could leave Anfield on a free transfer, along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who are also about to enter the final six months of their deals at the club.
Whilst reports have suggested that Alexander-Arnold has been offered a new deal by Liverpool, as of yet, there appears to have been no breakthrough in the negotiations to extend his stay at his boyhood club.
Speculation linking the 26-year-old with a move to the Spanish capital will not go away, however, with Alexander-Arnold rumoured to be interested in joining up with England international teammate Jude Bellingham.
Cadena SER are now reporting that the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu are confident that they can secure a deal to sign the playmaker.
The Spanish radio station claims, however, that Real are less certain about a potential move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.
The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but it's reported that the belief amongst chiefs in Madrid is that he will extend his deal with the Bundesliga giants.
As for Alexander-Arnold, he will be free to discuss a potential transfer with overseas clubs from the start of January, so Liverpool now face a race against time to try and tie him down before then.