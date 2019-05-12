The 2018-19 Premier League season is almost over and a winner will be crowned on Sunday, with all 20 teams in action simultaneously.

The title race has come down to the season's final day, as Manchester City sits just one point (95) above Liverpool (94). With a win over Brighton, City can capture its second straight title. If City loses or draws and Liverpool beats Wolves, the Reds will win their first championship in 29 years. The Premier League is preparing for every scenario and plans to have trophies at Anfield and Brighton's Amex Stadium–with a replica trophy headed to Liverpool's home stadium as Man City battles against a 17th-place foe with the authentic trophy on site.

Sunday brings a packed slate of 10 games, which all kick off at 10 a.m. ET.

Here's How to Watch on TV:

• Brighton vs. Manchester City: NBCSN and Telemundo

• Burnley vs. Arsenal: MSNBC

• Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth: This game is not on TV, but you can watch it on NBCSports.com.

• Fulham vs. Newcastle United: Olympic Channel

• Leicester City vs. Chelsea: CNBC

• Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: USA and Universo

• Manchester United vs. Cardiff City: USA Network

• Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town: This game is not on TV, but you can watch it on NBCSports.com.

• Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton: Syfy

• Watford vs. West Ham United: Golf Channel

