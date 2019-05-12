Premier League Live Stream, TV Channel for All 10 Season Finale Matches

How to watch every Premier League game as the season ends on Sunday, May 12.

By Jenna West
May 12, 2019

The 2018-19 Premier League season is almost over and a winner will be crowned on Sunday, with all 20 teams in action simultaneously.

The title race has come down to the season's final day, as Manchester City sits just one point (95) above Liverpool (94). With a win over Brighton, City can capture its second straight title. If City loses or draws and Liverpool beats Wolves, the Reds will win their first championship in 29 years. The Premier League is preparing for every scenario and plans to have trophies at Anfield and Brighton's Amex Stadium–with a replica trophy headed to Liverpool's home stadium as Man City battles against a 17th-place foe with the authentic trophy on site.

Sunday brings a packed slate of 10 games, which all kick off at 10 a.m. ET. 

Here's How to Watch on TV:

Brighton vs. Manchester City: NBCSN and Telemundo

• Burnley vs. Arsenal: MSNBC

Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth: This game is not on TV, but you can watch it on NBCSports.com.

Fulham vs. Newcastle United: Olympic Channel

Leicester City vs. Chelsea: CNBC

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: USA and Universo

Manchester United vs. Cardiff City: USA Network

Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town: This game is not on TV, but you can watch it on NBCSports.com.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton: Syfy

Watford vs. West Ham United: Golf Channel

All matches can also be streamed on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message