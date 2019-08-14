The transfer deadline has come and gone in the Premier League, but many of Europe's top leagues are still open for business this summer, meaning the rumor mill remains spinning in full force.

After moves for the likes of Eden Hazard, Antoine Griezmann, Matthijs de Ligt and other big names were sealed in recent days and weeks, much of the focus is now centered on Neymar, with the clock ticking for PSG to find a suitor that will pay its desired price for the wantaway Brazilian star. Here are the latest reports on Neymar and some of his high-profile peers as transfer season pushes on:

- Neymar remains at the center of transfer talks between PSG and Barcelona. PSG's asking price doesn't appear to be anywhere near what Barcelona is willing to spend, though. Spanish outlet AS reports that PSG made it clear in talks Tuesday that it wants Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo and cash for Neymar, while Barcelona is reportedly willing to part with Philippe Coutinho, Rakitic and €100 million. Real Madrid is also in the running for Neymar but is said to be offering up the big-money players (James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale) that PSG does not want in return. (AS | Guilleme Balague)

- If Coutinho doesn't go to PSG, he reportedly has another suitor in Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga giant is said to be eyeing a two-year loan deal–along the lines of what it had with James and Real Madrid–for the Brazilian, who has failed to make a consistent mark since joining Barcelona. Coutinho is said to not be into the idea, however. (Sky Sports)

- Paul Pogba will be staying put at Manchester United, it appears. Despite claims earlier in the summer that he wanted out, the Frenchman will remain at Old Trafford, with the club reportedly ruling out a sale prior to the remaining open transfer windows closing in leagues where he'd be most likely to land. Anything can happen until the Aug. 23 Serie A deadline and Sept. 2 La Liga and Ligue 1 deadline, of course, but calmer heads will prevail after a tumultuous set of months. Pogba showed well on his season debut for United vs. Chelsea, and the Red Devils will be hoping for more of the same going forward for a player whose consistency has come under fire. (Telegraph)

- Mario Balotelli appears headed back to Italy with Brescia after reportedly turning down a move to Brazilian side Flamengo. He'll sign a three-year deal with the Serie A club, ending his brief stint with Ligue 1's Montpellier. Balotelli previously played in Italy for Inter Milan and AC Milan. (The Guardian)

- A year after claiming he was one of the best defenders in the world, Dejan Lovren has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool to the point where his exit appears imminent, and Roma is reportedly in talks with LFC regarding a transfer for the Croatian center back. (Sky Sports)

- Tottenham risks losing Belgian center back Toby Alderweireld for nothing, with the player willing to run down his contract and leave for free after this season. The 30-year-old's modest £25 million release clause expired before the transfer deadline without being triggered, and the club hasn't received any suitable offers (Mirror)

- Tiemoue Bakayoko is reportedly in line for a return to Monaco, with his former club discussing a loan with Chelsea two years after sending him to the Blues in a lucrative transfer. There's little room in Chelsea's midfield for the French international, who spent last season on loan with AC Milan. (Daily Mail)

- Wissam Ben Yedder is certainly heading to Monaco, with the club reaching an agreement with Sevilla to bring the French attacking star back to Ligue 1, where he formerly starred for Toulouse. Ben Yedder had reportedly drawn the interest of Manchester United this summer. Monaco remained busy with Sevilla by sending Rony Lopes to the Spanish club in a separate transaction (AS Monaco)

- Monaco could be even busier with the potential addition of two Juventus fringe stars, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani, who have been bumped down the depth chart after the club's summer acquisitions. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)