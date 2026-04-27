Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Plot Osimhen Move; New Salah Suitor Emerges

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Sandro Tonali could leave Newcastle. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have “already made their move” for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, keen to beat Juventus to the signature of a player seen as the perfect replacement for Casemiro. (Source: TuttoJuve)

Galatasaray’s recent meeting with rivals Fenerbahçe was attended by Arsenal director Andrea Berta, who went to watch Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in action ahead of a possible summer bid. (Source: AS)

Arsenal are also chasing a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz, who could be allowed to leave the Bernabéu for the right price. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea striker Liam Delap is not looking to leave the club this summer despite struggling during his debut season at Stamford Bridge. (Source: The Telegraph)

Meanwhile, Enzo Fernández has made it clear he would be prepared to sign a new contract at Chelsea, if the Blues offer him a higher salary and promise to try and match his ambition through the signing of more experienced players. (Source: Si Phillips)

Liverpool want around $17.5 million (€15 million, £13 million) to sell goalkeeper Alisson, but Juventus have frustrated the Reds with their determination to sign the Brazil international on a free transfer. (Source: Calciomercato)

Aston Villa and Newcastle have both joined Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of Sporting CP left back Maxi Araújo. (Source: Sport Witness)

Striker Nick Woltemade is no longer wanted at Newcastle. Aston Villa are interested in signing the Germany international. (Source: Fichajes)

Potentially replacing Woltemade at Newcastle could be Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, who has emerged as a target for the Magpies after Bayern Munich confirmed they will not trigger their permanent transfer clause. (Source: talkSPORT)

Man Utd are planning to try and capitalize on Leicester City’s relegation to League One with a move for highly rated winger Jeremy Monga. The 16-year-old features on a shortlist which also includes Foxes midfielder Louis Page, 17, and right back Olabade Aluko, 19. (Source: Paddy Keogh)

Similarly, Man Utd are watching Tottenham center back Micky van de Ven, whose price tag could drop if Spurs are relegated from the Premier League, alongside Nottingham Forest’s Murillo. (Source: The Telegraph)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have already been relegated from the Premier League and Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and West Ham United are all trying to take advantage with moves for center back Santiago Bueno. (Source: Sport Witness)

Manchester City director Hugo Viana has held talks with the agent of Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has requested the signing of Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, who will be given the chance to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia if the club can first agree a new contract with Jesus himself. (Source: Okaz)

La Liga

Federico Valverde has long been linked with an exit from Real Madrid. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid have turned down an offer of $94 million (€80 million) for midfielder Federico Valverde from Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli. (Source: Fichajes)

Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to sign a more attacking right back to better compliment Lamine Yamal. Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson and Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Rațiu have both been suggested. (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético Madrid have reignited their pursuit of Liverpool left back Andy Robertson. The Scotland international has been in talks with Tottenham, but a deal hinges on their Premier League survival. (Source: Daily Record)

Franco Mastantuono wants to stay at Real Madrid but is reluctantly considering a return to River Plate, well aware that he cannot continue to struggle as much as he has during his debut season in Spain. (Source: Defensa Central)

Marcus Rashford is solely focused on continuing his career with Barcelona beyond this season, even though the Catalan giants are not expected to trigger their option to sign the Man Utd loanee permanently. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona sporting director Deco has met with the agent of Osasuna winger Víctor Muñoz. The Blaugrana have doubts about the 22-year-old and are also wary of doing business over a player whose sale would trigger a significant sell-on clause for Real Madrid. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS