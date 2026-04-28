Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Handed Alvarez Boost; Liverpool Chase Champions League Winner

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bruno Fernandes continues to be linked with an exit from Man Utd. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye wants to leave the French side and has plenty of options in England. Liverpool have joined Aston Villa and Newcastle United in pursuit of the 18-year-old. (Source: CaughtOffside)

However, it is another PSG winger, France international Bradley Barcola, who sits atop Liverpool’s attacking wish list. A bid of $117 million (€100 million, £87 million) is being prepared. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United are battling Juventus for Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, boosted by Real Madrid’s decision to withdraw from the race for his signature. (Source: Tuttosport)

Potentially leaving Man Utd could be talisman Bruno Fernandes, who is set to receive an offer from an ambitious Galatasaray side also preparing to try and sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. (Source: Fanatik)

Man Utd are also ready to offload Manuel Ugarte for around $54 million (£40 million) amid interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle and Juventus. (Source: SportsBoom)

Chelsea and Man City have both stepped up their interest in Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat but are behind Bayern Munich in the battle to sign the 17-year-old. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal are the latest side to express an interest in Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi, who is also on the radars of Man City and Man Utd. (Source: talkSPORT)

Linked with an exit from Arsenal is Kai Havertz, with Bayern Munich interested in the German as a replacement for the departing Nicolas Jackson. (Source: James Benge)

West Ham United’s desperation to sell striker Niclas Füllkrug this summer has sparked interest from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg. (Source: Sky Germany)

Newcastle could make an offer big enough to convince Inter to sell midfielder Aleksandar Stanković as early as this summer, when the Nerazzurri are planning to trigger their buy-back clause for the 20-year-old. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Scouts from Tottenham Hotspur have been in the stands to watch 19-year-old Athletico Paranaense center back Arthur Dias’s last two games. (Source: Monique Vilela)

Even though they are closing in on a new contract for Ibrahima Konaté, Liverpool are still considering a move for Napoli center back Sam Beukema. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Marc Cucurella flirted with Barcelona last month. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Barcelona officials have spent the past few days discussing a summer move for Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella, whose prior knowledge of the club is seen as desirable. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Real Madrid have ruled out signing a new striker this summer and are ready to move forward with Kylian Mbappé and the returning Endrick as their two options. Gonzalo García will be made available for transfer but any deal will have to include a buy-back clause. (Source: OKdiario)

Julián Alvarez has informed Atlético Madrid of his desire to leave the club this summer, with a move to Barcelona his top priority. (Source: Fichajes)

Gonçalo Ramos of PSG is an alternative target for Barcelona. Any deal would cost around $35 million (€30 million) but PSG have also suggested a swap deal involving Gavi—a proposal that was quickly laughed off. (Source: El Nacional)

Both Real Madrid and Man City have been knocked back by Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović, who has no interest in leaving the Bundesliga champions. (Source: Christian Falk)

Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to keep hold of Man Utd loanee Marcus Rashford but the club are not prepared to trigger their option to make the deal permanent. Instead, a second loan deal has been proposed by Barça. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Real Madrid have struck a deal to sign Atlético Madrid Under-12 star Viti in the latest example of the breakdown of the unwritten agreement between the two clubs not to sign players from the other. (Source: AS)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS