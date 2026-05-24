2025–26 Premier League: Top Scorers, Most Assists, Golden Glove Winner

The 2025–26 Premier League season came to an end on May 24 with Arsenal lifting the title trophy and with some of the best players in the division taking home the most distinguished individual awards.

The glut of talent playing in the Premier League is second to no other league in world soccer, but in a season full of memorable moments and standout performers, there were some that managed to stand out above the rest.

As the dust settles on yet another unforgettable season in England’s top flight, the Golden Boot, Playmaker Award and Golden Glove winners have all been decided. Unsurprisingly, some of the best players in the world headline the list of winners for the most prestigious individual awards in the division.

Here’s a look at the Premier League award winners in 2025–26.

2025–26 Premier League: Top Scorer

Erling Haaland won his third-career Premier League Golden Boot award. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Rank Player Team Goals Scored 1 Erling Haaland Man City 27 2 Igor Thiago Brentford 22 3 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth / Man City 17 4 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 16 T5 João Pedro Chelsea 15 T5 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest 15

For the third time in the last four Premier League seasons, the prolific Erling Haaland won the Golden Boot award, with 27 goals that make him the top goalscorer of the season. The Norwegian’s incredible knack for goal was a key reason why Man City were protagonists in the title race.

Haaland now has three Premier League Golden Boots to his name, the same amount as division legends Alan Shearer and Harry Kane. Only Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah have won more Golden Boot awards than the Norwegian striker, who’s won it in three of his four total seasons in England.

Brentford’s Igor Thiago finished second with 22 goals. The Brazilian was sensational taking over as Brentford’s main striker following the departure of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, nearly getting Brentford to European competitions and earning a spot in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup roster for his stellar campaign.

Antoine Semenyo scored 10 goals for Bournemouth in a remarkable first half of the term before joining Man City during the January transfer window. The Ghana international added another seven goals for City in the second half of the season to finish with 17 total in what was an overall brilliant season for the 26-year-old.

Ollie Watkins had a slow start of the term, but he picked it up as the campaign matured. His brace in the final match of the season saw him surge to third in the top scorer standings. He finished the season on 16 goals, the most of any English player.

João Pedro was a shining light in Chelsea’s massively disappointing season, but even his 15 goals weren’t enough to either save the Blues‘s season or earn a maiden World Cup call-up. Similarly, Morgan Gibbs-White scored 15 goals that were essential for Nottingham Forest to avoid relegation, but Thomas Tuchel still left him off England’s World Cup roster.

2025–26 Premier League: Most Assists

Bruno Fernandes had a record-breaking 2025–26. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Rank Player Team Assists 1 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 21 2 Rayan Cherki Man City 12 3 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 11 4 Erling Haaland Man City 8 T5 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 7 T5 James Garner Everton 7 T5 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 7 T5 Harry Wilson Fulham 7

Bruno Fernandes won the Playmaker Award for the most assists this season, collecting 21 assists to becoming the man to finally break the single-season assist record previously set by Thierry Henry in 2002–03 and matched by Kevin de Bruyne in 2019–20.

Breaking the seemingly unbreakable assist record along with some simply breath-taking performances saw Fernandes also be named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year, as well as the Premier League Player of the Season.

Man City’s Rayan Cherki had the second-most assists with 12 in what was a stunning debut season for one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League. Although Jarrod Bowen managed to produce 11 assists, his efforts didn’t suffice, and West Ham United were relegated for the first time since 2010–11.

Haaland had the fourth-most assists in the division with eight, trying to help fix the narrative that he’s only a useful player as a finisher. Finally, Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah, Everton’s James Garner and Fulham’s Harry Wilson complete the top-five with seven assists each.

2025–26 Premier League: Most Clean Sheets

David Raya had a dream season with Arsenal. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rank Player Team Clean Sheets 1 David Raya Arsenal 19 2 Gianluigi Donnarumma Man City 15 T3 Jordan Pickford Everton 11 T3 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 11 T3 Đorđe Petrović Bournemouth 11

David Raya had his best season in England, and his Premier League-leading 19 clean sheets in 37 appearances played a crucial role in Arsenal winning the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

Raya has won the Golden Glove award for the third season in a row, claiming the award every term since he landed in north London. Only Joe Hart and the legendary Petr Čech have more Premier League Golden Gloves than the Spaniard.

Gianluigi Donnarumma had massive shoes to fill when he joined Man City to replace six-time Premier League champion and three-time Golden Glove winner Ederson. The Italian had his handful of blunders, but was very good overall, collecting 15 clean sheets during his first season in England.

Three goalkeepers with 11 clean sheets complete the top-five. The duo of England internationals, Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Crystal Palace’s Dean Henderson, are accompanied by Bournemouth shot-stopper Đorđe Petrović.

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