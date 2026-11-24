Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund Predictions: Premier League and Bundesliga Leaders Collide
Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund face off for the first time in 12 years in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, with the Gunners playing host to this Matchday 5 league phase encounter.
Emiliano Martínez started between the posts for Arsenal, and Yaya Sanogo scored within two minutes when these two teams last met in 2014, with future Gunners Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan starting for the visiting Germans.
The pair collide in good shape. Arsenal dropped points at Newcastle United on Saturday, yet still have a healthy buffer at the Premier League’s summit, while Dortmund moved to the top of the Bundesliga table after beating Borussia Mönchengladbach 1–0 in the wake of Bayern Munich’s 1–1 draw with FC Köln.
Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor
Just a point, but nine places separate these two teams in the league phase table. Each has a single blemish on their records, with Arsenal drawing 2–2 at Bayern on Matchday 3 and Dortmund losing 1–0 to Bodø/Glimt on Matchday 2.
The Gunners claimed a 2–1 victory at Slavia Prague last time out, while Tuesday’s visitors defeated Real Betis by the same scoreline at Signal Iduna Park.
Outcome
Likelihood
Arsenal
65.2%
Draw
19.0%
Borussia Dortmund
15.8%
*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.
MORE BUILD UP TO MATCHDAY 5 OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
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• Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund: Gyokeres Recalled With Point to Prove
• David Raya Injury Update Offers Fresh Concern for Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund Score Prediction
Gunners Enjoy Familiar Success
Arsenal have an outstanding record at this stage of the competition under Mikel Arteta, and although Borussia Dortmund enter this match as the Bundesliga leaders, the hosts are still big favorites to continue their league phase dominance.
A top-eight berth isn’t to be scoffed at, and given the two fixtures that are heading Arsenal’s way—Real Madrid (H) and Real Betis (A)—before they host Sabah on Matchday 8, it’s imperative that they win on Tuesday.
Dortmund are plucky operators under Niko Kovač and have rediscovered themselves after dealing with an identity crisis when predecessor Nuri Șahin was at the helm. However, they have yet to prove that they can go to places like Emirates Stadium and claim a huge victory.
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THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF ARSENAL VS. BORUSSIA DORTMUND
• Arsenal’s imperious European form: The Gunners are aiming to match their longest unbeaten record in the group stage/league phase of this competition, which stands at 17. Mikel Arteta‘s side have won 15 of their previous 16 matches, drawing the other (2–2 vs. Bayern Munich). Arsenal have also triumphed in their last 12 league phase home games.
• Niko Kovač’s sticky record in England: The Dortmund manager has a poor record against English opposition, with his only victory in five meetings with Premier League teams arriving when he was in charge of Bayern Munich, who infamously thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 7–2 in 2019.
• Defense comes to the fore: Game state is imperative for this Arsenal team, and they’re ever so tough to beat after scoring the first goal, thanks to their stout defense. The Gunners have scored first in each of their last 12 league phase home matches, which is a major reason why their record at this stage of the competition is so impressive. They’ve conceded just three goals so far in Europe this season.
Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Borussia Dortmund
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.