Barcelona’s 10 Most Expensive Signings of All Time

As one of the biggest clubs in world soccer, Barcelona are not only synonymous with undeniable success on the pitch, but they’ve also headlined some of the biggest transfers the sport has ever witnessed.

A precarious financial situation that’s made it nearly impossible to spend big on transfers has defined Barcelona’s modern era. But make no mistake about it, when the Catalans have money to spend and aren’t being handicapped by financial fair play regulations, they like to splash cash like the best of them.

The summer of 2026 appears to be back to business for the Blaugrana. Less than a week after the end of the season they struck a deal with Newcastle United to acquire Anthony Gordon for a fee worth €80 million (£69.3 million, $93.2 million) plus add-ons. Now, the Catalans are aiming to sign Julián Álvarez for a fee in excess of what they landed the England international for.

With the Blaugrana spending big again, we look back at the 10 most expensive transfers in Barcelona’s history, with figures provided by AS.

10. Raphinha (€58 million)

Raphinha has exploded under Hansi Flick. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona unloaded $64.5 million (€58 million) to win the race for Raphinha’s signature coming off a 2021–22 season where the Brazilian almost single-handedly saved Leeds United from Premier League relegation.



It took some time for Raphinha to showcase his best version in Catalonia, struggling for consistency during his first two seasons under Xavi Hernández. His future came into question following his second season as Barça publicly made an effort to sign Spanish winger Nico Williams, but everything changed with the arrival of Hansi Flick.



The Brazilian had a career year in 2024–25, bagging 59 goal contributions that made him a Ballon d’Or candidate, and he spearheaded Barcelona’s renaissance under the German boss. A prolific winger or second striker, he’s emerged as one of the leaders in Barça’s young locker room and has become one of the faces of the Blaugrana’s current side.

9. Miralem Pjanic (€60 million)

Miralem Pjanić had an inglorious stint in Catalonia. | Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

In one of the strangest—not to say suspicious—transfers in Barcelona’s history, the Catalans paid Juventus around $67 million (€60 million) for veteran midfielder Miralem Pjanić ahead of the 2020–21 season.



What makes this saga interesting is that, at the same time, Juventus acquired Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Barcelona for $81 million (€72 million). It was essentially a player swap, but done as separate transfers.



Pjanić failed to make any significant contributions upon arrival to Barça, making 30 appearances in all competitions without registering a goal contribution before he was shipped on loan to Beşiktaş a season later. He then was let go on a free transfer to the United Arab Emirates.



An unsuccessful and avoidable transfer, like many Barcelona made during the Josep Bartomeu era.

8. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (€69.5 million)

Zlatan Ibrahimović was at the peak of his powers when he joined Barcelona. | Liewig Christian/Corbis/Getty Images

Following Pep Guardiola’s historic debut season as Barcelona manager, the Catalans landed one of the world’s premier strikers at the time, Zlatan Ibrahimović, in the summer of 2009 for a then club record fee of €69.5 million.



The deal struck with Inter Milan stipulated that legendary Barcelona striker, Samuel Eto’o, heading Inter’s way represented somewhere in the region of €20 million that would fund part of Ibrahimović’s transfer. Barça midfielder Alexander Hleb also went to the Serie A giants as part of the deal.



The Swede scored 22 goals and added another 13 assists in 46 appearances in 2009–10, but he failed to properly adapt to Guardiola’s system and the manager’s patience ran out. Ibrahimović left on loan to AC Milan after one season and eventually the Rossoneri exercised the buy option to keep him permanently.



His stint in Catalonia was brief, but the goal he scored in El Clásico that gave Barcelona the win against Real Madrid is an enduring highlight.

7. Anthony Gordon (€80 million)

Anthony Gordon is Barcelona’s most expensive transfer of the decade—for now. | Josep LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

The aforementioned $93.2 million (€80 million) Barcelona paid to acquire Gordon makes him the seventh most expensive transfer in club history and far and away the most expensive one of the Flick era.



Gordon’s transfer fee alone is more than the Catalans have spent in each of the past three transfer windows. A significant investment for a player that scored just three non-penalty goals in his final Premier League season.



Nevertheless, the 25-year-old will represent England in the 2026 World Cup and Flick himself pushed for Barcelona to complete the signing. Gordon’s arrival could change the dynamic in the La Liga champions’s XI, but his attributes could be maximized by the German boss.



Gordon will have to navigate past the massive expectations and hit the ground running from the start of 2026–27.

6. Luis Suárez (€82 million)

Luis Suárez is arguably the greatest center forward in Barcelona’s history. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

After over a year of interest, Luis Suárez joined Barcelona in the summer of 2014 for €82 million ($92 million at the time). The striker’s time at Barcelona started with him serving a three month ban for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup, but once he made his debut, he never got tired of finding the back of the net.



Alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr., Suárez spearheaded the greats attacking trio world soccer has ever seen. The Uruguayan was the only player in the world capable of matching—or even surpassing—Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring output during the mid 2010s. He was a generational striker who was also perfectly capable of adapting to Barcelona’s link-up style.



Four La Liga titles, one Champions League crown and 198 goals in 283 appearances that make him the third top goalscorer in club history. Suárez was everything Barça could’ve hoped for and more and left the club after six seasons as one of the greatest players in team history.

5. Frenkie de Jong (€86 million)

Frenkie de Jong is one of Barcelona’s captains. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona didn’t hesitate and went after the brains of an Ajax side that nearly made the 2018–19 Champions League final, Frenkie de Jong. It took $98 million (€86 million) to acquire the Dutchman, who’s endured a rollercoaster of a career in Catalonia.



De Jong is unquestionably the best export of that iconic Ajax side, but it’s not all been smooth sailing in Barcelona. The midfielder arrived in 2019 just before the start of an era of turmoil for the club, where off-field issues drained their way into the pitch. The club’s near-bankruptcy, Messi‘s exit, a highly scrutinized presidential change ... these were all factors that contributed to poor performances on the pitch that De Jong was a part of.



Between injuries, inconsistency and the burden of his transfer fee, De Jong became a scapegoat for many Barça fans during one of the darkest time in the club’s recent history. Seemingly every summer, De Jong was linked with leaving the club, and it nearly happened once or twice.



But Flick’s arrival changed everything and De Jong became one of the pillars of Barça’s current side, forming a simply stellar partnership with Pedri in midfield. He’s a team captain now and is closing in on 300 appearances with the club after signing a contract renewal last summer.

4. Neymar Jr. (€88 million)

Neymar’s career at Barcelona is defined by what could’ve been. | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Between agent fees and other undisclosed agreements, Barcelona spent upwards of $100 million (€88 million) to sign then Brazilian wonderkid Neymar Jr. from boyhood club Santos in 2013.



Touted to become the next in line of Brazil’s all-time greats, Neymar joined Barcelona aged 21 and it didn’t take long for him to start growing into his immense potential. Few players have enchanted Camp Nou with the kind of magic Neymar produced routinely. A simply generational talent that meshed brilliantly with Messi to win two league titles and the Champions League.



We all know how the story ended, Neymar left after five seasons to Paris Saint-Germain for a record fee of $257 million—the most expensive transfer of all time. Once viewed as the heir to Messi’s throne, Neymar’s Barcelona exit was a traumatic event for many Barça fans that wished for him to spent the rest of his career in Catalonia.

3. Antoine Griezmann (€120 million)

The less talked about Griezmann’s Barcelona career the better. | Alejandro/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

After years of pursuing Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona finally snatched the Frenchman away from Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2019 for $135 (€120 million)—an investment they’d surely want back.



Griezmann was one of the five best players in the world at the time but he failed to deliver even remotely close to the level he showcased in Spain’s capital. He always seemed uncomfortable and out of place trying to coexist with Messi, highlighting why his signing was unnecessary, short-sighted and a nothing but a greedy move from Barça’s former board.



After two underwhelming seasons where he scored 35 goals in 102 appearances, Barça shipped Griezmann back to Atlético for just €20 million. That about says is all about how successful the Frenchman's tenure in Catalonia went.

2. Ousmane Dembélé (€135 million)

Injuries defined Dembélé’s Barcelona career. | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The first thing Barcelona did following Neymar’s shocking exit was invest some of that enormous amount of money in signing Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Ousmane Dembélé for a fee that ended up rising to $160 (€135 million) with add-ons included.



The pressure to replace Neymar was unsurprisingly too much for a 20-year-old player that had incredible natural abilities but was still a raw talent. Muscular injuries defined Dembélé’s first seasons with Barça, and by the time he left recurring fitness issues behind, the club was no longer in position to compete with Europe’s elite.



Time eventually proved Barça right, as Dembélé fulfilled his full potential and won a Ballon d’Or following a treble-winning season, albeit for another club. The Frenchman left for PSG in 2023 after six seasons where he registered 40 goals, 42 assists and 195 appearances.



He always looked capable of becoming the player he is today, but Dembélé could only show flashes of that potential donning the Blaugrana shirt.

1. Philippe Coutinho (€135 million)

Philippe Coutinho crumbled under the weight of expectations. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The most expensive Barcelona transfer of all time backfired spectacularly and can only be described as a colossal failure. After a six-month pursuit, Barcelona finally landed Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho for $160 (€135 million) including add-ons. The only reason he’s higher than Dembélé is because the fixed fee paid for the Brazilian was higher and the total fee would’ve risen had he met incentives that triggered further add-ons.



Barcelona desperately tried to sign Coutinho in the summer of 2017 along with Dembélé as their marquee signings following Neymar’s departure. Finally, they signed him the following January and after a strong start to his career in Catalonia, things rapidly went south.



Ernesto Valverde never truly figured out if he wanted Coutinho to be Andrés Iniesta or Neymar’s replacement. The Brazilian looked out of place alongside Messi and Suárez and after a poor run of form, his confidence took a hit and he never recovered.



Coutinho left on loan after one-and-a-half seasons to Bayern Munich, where he scored twice against Barça in one of the club’s most embarrassing defeats of all time, an 8–2 destruction in the Champions League quarterfinals. He eventually returned but left on loan and then permanently to Aston Villa in 2022, ending his disastrous stint in Blaugrana.



He finished his Barcelona career with 39 goal contributions in 105 games. All things considered, this is one of the worst transfers of all time.

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