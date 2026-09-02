Barcelona’s Best Starting XI After Transfer Window Closes

The time to add reinforcements ahead of the 2026–27 season is over with the summer transfer window now closed, and unlike in recent years, Barcelona were active early and often in the market.

Barcelona were finally able to operate freely during the transfer window after meeting La Liga’s financial fair play regulations for the first time since 2022. The result? Eight permanent signings, double the amount of what they’d achieved over the two years of the Hansi Flick era.

The Catalans spent in the region of $245.6 million (€212 million) to reinforce an already formidable side that’s won back-to-back La Liga titles under the German boss. The marquee acquisitions of Rodri, Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi have already shown flashes of how they can improve the team, and the last-minute signing of Gabriel Jesus only makes Barça a deeper, more competitive side.

Familiar faces also left the club in the summer, with the club bidding farewell to forwards Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, as well as last season’s captains Marc-André ter Stegen and Ronald Araújo, with the latter pair leaving on loan. A number of La Masia talents also left the club, with Ansu Fatí and Marc Casadó the two most prominent departures of homegrown players.

Roster Strengths

Barcelona added one of the best defensive midfielders in history. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It’s not an exaggeration to say that, when they’re at their best, Barcelona now have the best No. 6 and No. 8 in world soccer in their ranks with Pedri and Rodri. As Barça’s history seemingly dictates, Flick has the best most complete midfield in world soccer at his disposal.

Rodri joining Barcelona didn’t even look like a possibility when the window started—he was a Real Madrid player in waiting. But after helping Spain conquer the 2026 World Cup as the player of the tournament, Barcelona highjacked Rodri’s move to Madrid and quickly agreed to personal terms with the player. Then, they struck a deal with Manchester City to make the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner a Blaugrana.

Aside from the magnificent Rodri–Pedri duo, Barcelona also boast two of the world’s best attacking midfielders in Fermín López and Dani Olmo. They also have a superstar in the making in Marc Bernal that will hugely benefit from learning behind Rodri, not to mention two elite talents—when healthy—in the currently injured duo of Gavi and Frenkie de Jong. It’s no wonder Casadó left.

Not far behind in the list of strengths are Barcelona’s wingers. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are arguably the best winger partnership in the world, but Gordon and Adeyemi joining unlocks a world of possibilities Flick can have some fun with in attack.

Roster Weaknesses

Barcelona didn’t get their dream Robert Lewandowski replacement. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Flick’s attack might be potent, but the team’s primary mission this summer was to replace the departing Lewandowski with a striker that boasted a similar pedigree to the Pole when he joined the club in 2022. Julián Alvarez was the one and only answer, but Atlético Madrid made sure to turn him into Barcelona’s dream transfer that never was in a highly-publicized, drawn-out saga that world soccer is probably incredibly happy is over—for now.

Hamza Abdelkarim was the only natural center forward at the club when Torres left later in the summer. Jesus joining Barcelona on Deadline Day filled their need at the position, but the Brazilian isn’t a world-class player at this point in his career and he’s not a devastating finisher nor a physical presence inside the penalty area. The lack of a Lewandowski-type striker could become a problem.

Elsewhere, it soon became clear that Flick wasn’t overly interested in investing heavily in Barcelona’s defense. João Cancelo’s permanent transfer after arriving on loan in January is the only defensive acquisition the Catalans made this summer.

Flick’s decision is somewhat puzzling and undoubtedly risky. Barcelona’s defense was exposed routinely last season and it led to their demise in the Champions League. Barcelona enter 2026–27 with the exact same cast of characters in defense that failed to keep a clean sheet in Europe last season, helping set the record by a Spanish team for consecutive Champions League matches without keeping a clean sheet (15).

Eric García is now a right back according to Flick’s own admission, meaning converted left back Gerard Martín is fully established in the heart of defense as Pau Cubarsí’s partner. Only time will tell if the German’s decision not to add an experienced, stout defender was the correct one.

Barcelona’s Strongest Starting XI

Barcelona have a stronger team on paper than they did a season ago. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—On the back of winning his first Zamora trophy in his debut season with Barça, Joan García will look to build on what was a stellar 2025–26. Barcelona doesn’t have to worry about the position for the foreseeable future.

RB: Eric García—García has resurrected his Barça career under Flick, going from outcast to protagonist in 2025–26. Jules Koundé has struggled dramatically and the right back position is now owned by the Spaniard.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—The generational talent showed exactly how dominant he can be during his flawless 2026 World Cup. Barcelona’s defensive system is risky, but Cubarsí reaching an extra level this year could singlehandedly fix most of the team’s issues at the back.

CB: Gerard Martín—Nicknamed “Gerard Maldini,” the former left back has Flick’s full trust as Barça’s left-footed center back. He won’t steal any headlines, but Martín has gone about his business and more often than not delivered since his transition. Andreas Christensen is his only major threat at the moment.

LB: João Cancelo—Cancelo was stellar during his loan and took over from Alejandro Balde as first-choice left back. He’s still ahead of Balde in the pecking order, but his biggest threat now comes in the form of the impressive Xavi Espart.

CM: Rodri—Rodri will anchor Barcelona’s midfield and offer the backline some much-needed protection. If injuries allow him to perform at his best, his addition alone could turn Barça into the best team in Europe. That’s how big his influence can be.

CM: Pedri—The brains behind Barcelona’s entire operation. Flick’s side plays at the rhythm Pedri dictates, acting as the cerebral hub of the team in midfield. There’s no one better at his position when he’s clicking.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Entering the season at age 19, Lamine Yamal will try to collect the one major trophy he’s missing: the Champions League. If he does, he’ll only extend his resumé as the greatest teenager the sport has ever seen. Oh, and a Ballon d’Or trophy could be headed his way as well.

AM: Fermín López—Bruno Fernandes was the only attacking midfielder in Europe with more goal contributions than Fermín’s 30 a season ago. He’s blossoming into a truly special talent and because of his unlucky absence from the World Cup, it feels like he’s underrated currently. Olmo is a worthy competitor, but Fermín is the starter as things stand; he has three goals in as many games already.

LW: Anthony Gordon—The Englishman adds another dimension to Barcelona’s attack acting essentially as a Raphinha-lite. His speed is a problem for opponents but he’s also shown he’s a very clever passer during his early Barça days. His tireless pressing is of paramount importance in Flick’s system.

ST: Raphinha—Without a star striker reinforcement, it’s Barcelona captain Raphinha who will lead the line. It’s early days into his conversion as a No. 9, but his five goals in three games show he’s capable of delivering the goods. If Flick turned Torres from a winger to a serviceable nine, why can’t he do the same—or better—with Raphinha?