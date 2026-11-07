Six Center Backs Barcelona Could Sign in January Transfer Window

Barcelona have yet to sign a center back in the Hansi Flick era, but that might change in January as the Catalans are reportedly in the market for a left-footed center back.

Acquiring a center back capable of operating alongside Pau Cubarsí was viewed a key area of need entering the 2026 summer transfer window. The backline—and especially the heart of defense—has been Barcelona’s Achilles’ heel over the last two seasons and especially since Iñigo Martínez left the club in the summer of 2025

However, Flick opted against signing a defensive reinforcement, and Barça’s efforts in the market centered on bolstering an already prolific attack. Fast forward to the present, and after a flurry of defensive injuries and unconvincing defensive showings in big games, Flick’s stance has seemingly changed.

According to The Athletic, the Catalans are looking to sign a left-footed center back in the January transfer window to slot next to Cubarsí. Any potential deal depends on Barcelona offloading players, with Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé looking like likely candidates to leave the club.

Reinforcing a shaky backline could massively improve Barcelona’s chances of success in the Champions League, and here are six left-footed center backs that could land in Catalonia once the calendar turns to 2027.

Joško Gvardiol

Joško Gvardiol was atop of Barcelona’s list of targets over the summer. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

If Barcelona were going to sign a center back last summer, Manchester City’s Joško Gvardiol was the club’s main target, per The Athletic.

It’s also not hard to understand why. The Croatia international boasts the traits needed to succeed in in Barcelona and Flick’s aggressive high line. He’s a versatile player capable of operating at left back, clean on the ball and, most of all, athletic and fast, meaning he can defend open spaces.

But Barcelona’s best chance of signing Gvardiol seemingly came and went. The 24-year-old inked a new deal at City over the summer valid until 2031. Unless the looming verdict on City’s guilty charges significantly alters the situation, it would take a monumental financial effort for Barça to acquire him in January—if City are willing to negotiate at all.

Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni has been linked with a move to Barcelona over the last two years. | Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Outside of Julián Alvarez, no player has been more commonly linked with a move to Barcelona over the past two seasons than Inter Milan center back Alessando Bastoni.

Ever since that Instagram post in which he went out of his way to praise Lamine Yamal following the memorable 2024–25 Champions League semifinals tie, Bastoni has been firmly in Barcelona’s orbit.

Reports surfaced back in the spring suggesting Barcelona had already opened talks with Bastoni’s camp. Ultimately, per The Athletic, Flick shut down the potential transfer, raising concerns over Bastoni’s ability to adapt to his risky system, given he has played in Inter’s back-three for an extended period of time now.

There’s no denying Bastoni’s quality on the ball, and his leadership and physicality are traits Barça lost with Martínez’s departure. Flick might have his doubts, but it’s hard to envision the Italian not raising the level of Barcelona’s defense.

Bastoni will be entering the final 18 months of his contract once January comes around. Until he signs an extension, he seems destined to continue being linked with Barcelona.

Lisandro Martínez

Lisandro Martínez is in the last year of his Manchester United contract. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Lisandro Martínez is having a nightmare start of the season at Manchester United, and it seems his time at Old Trafford is destined to end next summer once his current contract expires.

For many, his fate was sealed when he took aim at United’s sporting directors in a spectacular rant following the recent defeat against Atlético Madrid, but his performances on the pitch this season have hurt United more than they have helped.

His stock is unquestionably down, but on paper, Martínez has the skills to help Barcelona. He’s a reliable passer and ball carrier, a speedy defender and his tenacity makes up for his non-intimidating frame. At his best, he’s a brilliant defender, as he showcased in the 2026 World Cup with Argentina.

According to Sport, Barcelona would be interested in the Argentine if the move doesn’t require them to spend big. There was mutual interest between Martínez and Atlético Madrid last summer, so the Catalans face some competition if they decide to explore a move.

Castello Lukeba

Castello Lukeba is a versatile defender on Barça’s radar. | Jürgen Fromme/Firo sportphoto/Getty Images

RB Leipzig center back Castello Lukeba is slowly blossoming into one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga, and Barcelona have been monitoring his situation since the summer.

Only months ago, Lukeba was firmly placed in Barcelona’s orbit as a likely replacement had Alejandro Balde left the club. Talks between clubs never happened, but the Frenchman is a player the Catalans are monitoring.

Lukeba recently switched agent switched agents with his sights set on a move to a bigger club, and Mundo Deportivo suggests the 23-year-old is interested by a potential move to Barcelona.

Still, there’s a major hurdle in the form of a $89.1 million (€80 million) release clause that could deter Barça. That sum decreases next summer, so Barcelona could be more enticed to pursue Lukeba then.

Piero Hincapié

Piero Hincapié is struggling for playing time at Arsenal | Franco Romano/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal boast the deepest center back room in all of Europe, and Ecuador international Piero Hincapié is finding it incredibly hard to get consistent playing time after permanently joining the Gunners this summer. Barcelona could benefit from this.

Reports surfaced over the past week indicating Barcelona sporting director Deco is eyeing a move for the 24-year-old center back.

Hincapié is under contract with Arsenal until 2031, so the move will be far from simple. But if Hincapié’s situation doesn’t improve—he hasn’t started a single Premier League game this season—then the player could be tempted to find an escape route.

His profile fits with what Barcelona are looking for, even if he isn’t the most technical of defenders. It might seem like long-shot, but it’s an alternative worth exploring—even if it’s just a loan deal.

Youri Baas

Youri Baas referred to Barcelona as “the best club in the world.” | Maurice Van Steen/ANP/Getty Images

“I think they are the biggest club in the world, it’s a huge compliment.” Those were the words of Ajax center back Youri Baas when asked about Barcelona’s interest in him, per Sport.

The 23-year-old Dutchman has emerged recently as a serious candidate to reinforce Barcelona’s defense come the January transfer window, extending the longstanding talent pipeline between Ajax and Barça.

Baas is an intelligent defender that reads the game well and is seemingly never caught out of position. He has a technically gifted left foot, his build is similar to Cubarsí’s and like many of the players on this list, he’s also capable of operating in different positions.

With over 100 games of experience at Ajax, Baas appears ready to make the jump to a more competitive environment. Premier League teams are reportedly also interested, but his recent comments suggest he’d favor a move to Catalonia.