Chelsea secured their first home win of the season in the Premier League as they beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side beat the Eagles 4-0 in west London to move them into the top-four for the time being.

Ben Chilwell got the opening goal of the game on his Premier League debut for Chelsea in the 50th minute. The ball fell to him at the back post and he slammed home.

Kurt Zouma added a second in the 66th minute with a header before Jorginho netted from the spot with 12 minutes to go.

Jorginho bagged another from the spot three minutes later, getting his second of the afternoon.

----------

In the opening exchanges on a wet afternoon in west London, Chelsea took control, playing with a higher tempo with quicker passing than seen in previous weeks.

Chelsea had the first half chance of the game inside the opening 10 minutes. Jorginho found Tammy Abraham with a floated ball into the box, but the striker could only glance an extremely tame header wide.

N'Golo Kante had a half chance in the 14th minute as Kai Havertz teed it across to him on the edge of the area, but the Frenchman curling effort flew well over the bar.

The first big chance of the game fell to Timo Werner. Kai Havertz led the Chelsea break and he slipped in his fellow German, but Werner could only hit his effort straight into the hands of Vicente Guaita.

The chances came quickly for the Blues. In the 20th minute, the ball fell to Jorginho from a Ben Chilwell set-piece but the Italian fired just over the bar.

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante proved a nuisance for Wilfried Zaha in the first-half as they ensured they tackled and blocked whatever came from the Ivorian.

Jorginho produced a fine ball for Tammy Abraham seven minutes before the break, but Guaita blocked the 23-year-old's effort.

Andros Townsend produced a phenomenal cross for Mamadou Sakho in the 42nd minute, but the centre-back could only head the delivery wide.

Within five minutes of the second-half restarting, Chelsea found the opener through Ben Chilwell. On his first Premier League appearance for the Blues, the left-back smashed home at the back post after the ball fell for him.

Kurt Zouma had a great chance to double the lead nine minutes later but he could only head Chilwell's corner wide.

Edouard Mendy was called into action on the hour mark as he parried away a deflected Andros Townsend cross.

Zouma finally got his goal in the 66th minute as Chilwell turned from goalscorer to provider. His excellent cross was met by the Frenchman who rose highest and directed his header past Guaita to double the Blues' lead.

Abraham was involved with 15 minutes to go as moments before earning a penalty for Chelsea after drawing a foul from Mitchell in the box, he headed wide from close ranger after some excellent work from Callum Hudson-Odoi on the right-hand side.

Jorginho took the penalty for the Blues in the 78th minute and made no mistake, sending Guaita the wrong way to wrap the points up for the hosts.

Chelsea earned another penalty in the 81st minute as Kai Havertz was fouled by Sakho. Jorginho stepped up again and sent Guaita the wrong way again.

Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic were brought on for the Blues with seven minutes to go replacing Callum Hudson-Odoi and N'Golo Kante.

And the Blues earned their first clean sheet of the new season and their first home win too.

An excellent display by Frank Lampard's Chelsea as they dispatched the Eagles comfortably in the second-half.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube