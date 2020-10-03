SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace: Chilwell bags goal on debut as Jorginho dispatches two penalties

Matt Debono

Chelsea secured their first home win of the season in the Premier League as they beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. 

Frank Lampard's side beat the Eagles 4-0 in west London to move them into the top-four for the time being.

Ben Chilwell got the opening goal of the game on his Premier League debut for Chelsea in the 50th minute. The ball fell to him at the back post and he slammed home.

chelsea-v-crystal-palace-premier-league (21)

Kurt Zouma added a second in the 66th minute with a header before Jorginho netted from the spot with 12 minutes to go.

Jorginho bagged another from the spot three minutes later, getting his second of the afternoon.

----------

In the opening exchanges on a wet afternoon in west London, Chelsea took control, playing with a higher tempo with quicker passing than seen in previous weeks.

Chelsea had the first half chance of the game inside the opening 10 minutes. Jorginho found Tammy Abraham with a floated ball into the box, but the striker could only glance an extremely tame header wide.

chelsea-v-crystal-palace-premier-league (10)

N'Golo Kante had a half chance in the 14th minute as Kai Havertz teed it across to him on the edge of the area, but the Frenchman curling effort flew well over the bar. 

The first big chance of the game fell to Timo Werner. Kai Havertz led the Chelsea break and he slipped in his fellow German, but Werner could only hit his effort straight into the hands of Vicente Guaita.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-crystal-palace (3)

The chances came quickly for the Blues. In the 20th minute, the ball fell to Jorginho from a Ben Chilwell set-piece but the Italian fired just over the bar.

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante proved a nuisance for Wilfried Zaha in the first-half as they ensured they tackled and blocked whatever came from the Ivorian.

Jorginho produced a fine ball for Tammy Abraham seven minutes before the break, but Guaita blocked the 23-year-old's effort.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-crystal-palace (4)

Andros Townsend produced a phenomenal cross for Mamadou Sakho in the 42nd minute, but the centre-back could only head the delivery wide.

Within five minutes of the second-half restarting, Chelsea found the opener through Ben Chilwell. On his first Premier League appearance for the Blues, the left-back smashed home at the back post after the ball fell for him. 

chelsea-v-crystal-palace-premier-league (19)

Kurt Zouma had a great chance to double the lead nine minutes later but he could only head Chilwell's corner wide.

Edouard Mendy was called into action on the hour mark as he parried away a deflected Andros Townsend cross. 

Zouma finally got his goal in the 66th minute as Chilwell turned from goalscorer to provider. His excellent cross was met by the Frenchman who rose highest and directed his header past Guaita to double the Blues' lead.

chelsea-v-crystal-palace-premier-league (23)

Abraham was involved with 15 minutes to go as moments before earning a penalty for Chelsea after drawing a foul from Mitchell in the box, he headed wide from close ranger after some excellent work from Callum Hudson-Odoi on the right-hand side.

Jorginho took the penalty for the Blues in the 78th minute and made no mistake, sending Guaita the wrong way to wrap the points up for the hosts.

Chelsea earned another penalty in the 81st minute as Kai Havertz was fouled by Sakho. Jorginho stepped up again and sent Guaita the wrong way again.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-crystal-palace (23)

Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic were brought on for the Blues with seven minutes to go replacing Callum Hudson-Odoi and N'Golo Kante.

And the Blues earned their first clean sheet of the new season and their first home win too.

An excellent display by Frank Lampard's Chelsea as they dispatched the Eagles comfortably in the second-half. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy set to make Premier League debut, Havertz to return to side

Chelsea are back at the Bridge this weekend when they host Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

Jevans99

by

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

The team news is in from west London as Chelsea host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Jevans99

How Frank Lampard should approach Saturday's London derby versus Crystal Palace

How will Chelsea look in their must win game versus Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Reuben Rosso

Lampard: Mount didn't let Chelsea down after Spurs penalty miss

Frank Lampard says Mason Mount didn't let the club down after missing Carabao Cup penalty during shootout defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

Chelsea welcome London rivals Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Ben Davies

Preview: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

Chelsea take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge looking to try and resurrect their recent slumps against a tricky opposition.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard provides latest transfer update ahead of October 5 deadline

Frank Lampard says he's not interested in speculation with the transfer window set to close on October 5.

Matt Debono

Lampard: Pulisic & Ziyech returns will bring best out of attacking players

Frank Lampard has revealed how much of an impact he believes Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech will have on the Chelsea squad when they return from injury.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard sets Billy Gilmour return date after long-term injury

Frank Lampard has provided a major injury boost as Billy Gilmour is set to return to the Chelsea squad within the next four weeks.

Matt Debono

Team news: Pulisic in squad to face Crystal Palace, Ziyech 'getting closer' to return

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono