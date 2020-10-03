SI.com
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

Jevans99

The team news is in from west London as Chelsea host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's men will be desperate for all three points this afternoon as they currently find themselves ninth in the league after picking up four points from their opening three games.

As for Palace, they'll be looking to build on their impressive start to the season. Roy's side have already beaten Southampton and Manchester United so far but just fell short against Everton last weekend.

Here is the confirmed team news from Stamford Bridge:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Abraham 

Bench: Kepa, Tomori, James, Mount, Kovacic, Pulisic, Giroud

----------

Crystal Palace XI to face Chelsea: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Sakho, Mitchell, McCarthy MacArthur, Eze, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew 

Bench: Hennessey, Milivojevic, Dann, Riedewald, Meyer, Kelly, Benteke

----------

