Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Matt Debono

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League League.

Frank Lampard's side face Jose Mourinho, who are currently in second, and a win would see the Blues finish the weekend in first position. 

Here's the all-important team news from west London:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Mendy; Chilwell, Zouma, Silva, James; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Havertz, Pulisic, Giroud

----------

Tottenham Hotspur XI to face Chelsea: Lloris (c); Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Son, Ndombele, Bergwijn; Kane

Bench: Hart, Sanchez, Davies, Lo Celso, Bale, Moura, Vinicius

----------

