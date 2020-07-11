Confirmed Teams: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Sheffield ahead of the Premier League meeting between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane.

Chelsea are looking to maintain their spot in third as they push for Champions League qualification, meanwhile Chris Wilder's team will be keen to extend their unbeaten run to four league games.

Here's the team news from Bramall Lane ahead of this evening's kick-off:

----------

Sheffield United XI to face Chelsea: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Osborn, Stevens, McBurnie, McGoldrick

Bench: Mousset, Jagielka, Moore, Sharp, Robinson, Freeman, Rodwell, Lundstram, Zivkovic

----------

Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Arrizabalaga; James, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Mount, Barkley; Willian, Abraham, Pulisic

Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Bate, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Batshuayi

----------

