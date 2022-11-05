Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Malo Gusto

Manchester United and Chelsea were involved in one of the biggest transfer saga's of the summer with Frenkie De Jong, and they may be about the enter into another one to secure the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are looking to sign a right-back in the upcoming transfer window, and there are few better around in the position at the moment than Malo Gusto at the moment.

Chelsea previously enquired about the right-back, and now Manchester United are expressing interest.

Manchester United have interest in Chelsea target Malo Gusto. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Manchester United are interested in signing Chelsea target Malo Gusto from Lyon, and they could push for the signing in January.

United are reportedly set to allow Aaron Wan-Bisakka to leave the club in January, so a full-back will need to be brought in to provide competition for Diogo Dalot. Malo Gusto is one of the players they believe can do so.

Malo Gusto could leave in January. IMAGO / Just Pictures

Chelsea previously enquired about Malo Gusto, and the interest is still there as they look to sign a right-back to help lessen the burden on Reece James in the team, and provide back-up when he is injured.

Gusto is a target for both clubs, and he is likely to be open to a move away from Lyon. Manchester United are adamant they will sign a full-back in January, and may beat Chelsea to the signature.

Read More Chelsea Stories