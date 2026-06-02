Every Real Madrid Player at the 2026 World Cup: Fixtures, Chances, Favorites

Eager to move on from a tumultuous season, Real Madrid’s top players are headed to North America this summer, where they will hope to lead their countries to World Cup glory.

Los Blancos might not have a player competing for Spain at the showpiece event for the first time ever, but they are still well-represented. Eleven stars span nine different countries in the biggest World Cup of all time, and almost every single one is a major player for their national team.

Only a few have a real shot at hoisting the golden trophy aloft come July 19, though, and they might have to get past some of their club teammates along the way.

Here’s a breakdown of every Real Madrid player competing at the 2026 World Cup.

Austria

David Alaba

David Alaba gets the armband for Austria this summer. | Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

David Alaba might have already bid his farewell to the Bernabéu, but he is still technically a Real Madrid player until June 30. The center back’s time in the Spanish capital ended with a whimper after recurring injury woes and a steep decline in form.

Still, Alaba, who dons the captain’s armband for Austria, is the leader of his country’s defense. The 33-year-old would love nothing more than to help his side make a run in its first World Cup since 1998, but question marks remain about his long-term fitness.

Group Stage Fixtures

Austria vs. Jordan —Wednesday, June 17 (12 a.m. ET)

—Wednesday, June 17 (12 a.m. ET) Argentina vs. Austria —Monday, June 22 (1 p.m. ET)

—Monday, June 22 (1 p.m. ET) Algeria vs. Austria—Saturday, June 27 (10 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 13.31%

: 13.31% Round of 32 : 67.69%

: 67.69% Round of 16 : 25.04%

: 25.04% Quarterfinals : 10.84%

: 10.84% Semifinals : 4.55%

: 4.55% Final : 1.69%

: 1.69% Winner: 0.55%

All World Cup predictions are according to Opta.

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois is the man between the posts for Belgium. | Omar Havana/Getty Images

Thibaut Courtois ended his Belgium exile upon the appointment of manager Rudi Garcia. The Real Madrid shot-stopper is now back between the posts for his country, where he looks to further his case as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

After a wealth of injury issues over the last three seasons, Courtois comes into this summer’s showpiece event with a clean bill of health, set to use his towering form and keen reflexes to hide Belgium’s rather underwhelming backline.

Group Stage Fixtures

Belgium vs. Egypt —Monday, June 15 (3 p.m. ET)

—Monday, June 15 (3 p.m. ET) Belgium vs. Iran —Sunday, June 21 (3 p.m. ET)

—Sunday, June 21 (3 p.m. ET) New Zealand vs. Belgium—Friday, June 26 (11 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 52.01%

: 52.01% Round of 32 : 89.46%

: 89.46% Round of 16 : 53.88%

: 53.88% Quarterfinals : 28.07%

: 28.07% Semifinals : 12.13%

: 12.13% Final : 5.25%

: 5.25% Winner: 2.17%

Brazil

Vinicius Junior, Endrick

Endrick (left) and Vinicius Jr are part of Carlo Ancelotti’s injury-hampered attack. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Despite Real Madrid’s turbulent 2025–26 season, Vinicius Junior comes into this summer’s World Cup in blistering form. Since the calendar flipped to 2026, the winger found the back of the net 17 times before swapping his white shirt for a yellow one.

Much of Brazil’s World Cup hopes rest on Vinicius Jr’s shoulders, especially since he has infamously struggled to produce for the national team. His teammate Endrick, though, comes into the tournament free of that burden. At just 19 years old, the striker will likely be deployed as a spark off the bench after an impressive loan stint at Lyon.

Group Stage Fixtures

Brazil vs. Morocco —Saturday, June 13 (6 p.m. ET)

—Saturday, June 13 (6 p.m. ET) Brazil vs. Haiti —Friday, June 19 (8:30 p.m. ET)

—Friday, June 19 (8:30 p.m. ET) Scotland vs. Brazil—Wednesday, June 24 (6 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 60.66%

: 60.66% Round of 32 : 96.72%

: 96.72% Round of 16 : 61.46%

: 61.46% Quarterfinals : 37.84%

: 37.84% Semifinals : 22.18%

: 22.18% Final : 12.32%

: 12.32% Winner: 6.50%

England

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is Real Madrid’s lone English representative. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold might have gotten overlooked by England boss Thomas Tuchel, but Jude Bellingham avoided a similar fate. The 22-year-old will make his World Cup debut this summer, hoping to muster the same magic he produced at Euro 2024.

It was a Real Madrid season to forget for Bellingham, who spent large spells stuck in the infirmary. He is back to full fitness, though, and his playmaking could be key in the Three Lions’ pursuit of a major trophy, their first since 1966.

Group Stage Fixtures

England vs. Croatia —Wednesday, June 17 (4 p.m. ET)

—Wednesday, June 17 (4 p.m. ET) England vs. Ghana —Tuesday, June 23 (4 p.m. ET)

—Tuesday, June 23 (4 p.m. ET) Panama vs. England—Saturday, June 27 (5 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 67.46%

: 67.46% Round of 32 : 96.38%

: 96.38% Round of 16 : 68.91%

: 68.91% Quarterfinals : 47.88%

: 47.88% Semifinals : 30.31%

: 30.31% Final : 18.69%

: 18.69% Winner: 10.87%

France

Kylian Mbappé, Aurélien Tchouaméni

Aurélien Tchouaméni (left) and Kylian Mbappé are hoping to lead France back to the mountaintop. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

There might not be two Real Madrid players more thankful to turn their attention to the national team than Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni. The two were embroiled in controversy as the season came to a close, but those problems are in the rearview as they gear up for France’s redemption run.

Les Bleus are one of the favorites to win this summer’s tournament, largely due to Didier Deschamps’s ferocious attack led by Mbappé. The 27-year-old knows exactly what it takes to win a World Cup and now what it feels like to finish as the runners-up, a fate he, Tchouaméni and the rest of France will be desperate to avoid.

Group Stage Fixtures

France vs. Senegal —Thursday, June 16 (3 p.m. ET)

—Thursday, June 16 (3 p.m. ET) France vs. Iraq —Monday, June 22 (5 p.m. ET)

—Monday, June 22 (5 p.m. ET) Norway vs. France—Friday, June 26 (3 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 60.71%

: 60.71% Round of 32 : 95.26%

: 95.26% Round of 16 : 70.51%

: 70.51% Quarterfinals : 47.86%

: 47.86% Semifinals : 33.32%

: 33.32% Final : 21.31%

: 21.31% Winner: 13.18%

Germany

Antonio Rüdiger

Antonio Rüdiger will likely play in his final World Cup this summer. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Antonio Rüdiger’s future in a white shirt is still unconfirmed, though reports indicate the center back agreed to a one-year extension with the club. The deal came after the 33-year-old proved himself still capable of playing at a high level despite recent injuries and his increasing age.

Rüdiger brings experience, leadership and physicality to Germany, a team intent on erasing the failures of its past World Cup appearances. Although he is not expected to start, Rüdiger gives Julian Nagelsmann defensive depth, which could prove incredibly useful should Die Mannschaft make a deep run in North America this summer.

Group Stage Fixtures

Germany vs. Curaçao —Sunday, June 14 (1 p.m. ET)

—Sunday, June 14 (1 p.m. ET) Germany vs. Ivory Coast —Saturday, June 20 (4 p.m. ET)

—Saturday, June 20 (4 p.m. ET) Ecuador vs. Germany—Thursday, June 25 (4 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 60.24%

: 60.24% Round of 32 : 96.24%

: 96.24% Round of 16 : 61.82%

: 61.82% Quarterfinals : 33.76%

: 33.76% Semifinals : 20.43%

: 20.43% Final : 10.96%

: 10.96% Winner: 5.78%

Morocco

Brahim Díaz

Brahim Díaz has the keys to Morocco’s attack. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Since December 2025, Brahim Díaz has scored six goals—and five came for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations. The winger might be remembered for his failed Panenka, but he still walked away with the Golden Boot and (eventually) the competition’s controversial winners’ trophy.

The Atlas Lions need a similar performance from Díaz this summer to fulfill another dream World Cup run, building off the team’s historic fourth place finish in Qatar. The good news is the forward always seems to turn it on for his country, unlike when he suits up for his club.

Group Stage Fixtures

Brazil vs. Morocco —Saturday, June 13 (6 p.m. ET)

—Saturday, June 13 (6 p.m. ET) Scotland vs. Morocco —Friday, June 19 (6 p.m. ET)

—Friday, June 19 (6 p.m. ET) Morocco vs. Haiti—Thursday, June 24 (6 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 27.86%

: 27.86% Round of 32 : 88.79%

: 88.79% Round of 16 : 44.67%

: 44.67% Quarterfinals : 22.70%

: 22.70% Semifinals : 10.28%

: 10.28% Final : 4.40%

: 4.40% Winner: 1.83%

Türkiye

Arda Güler

Arda Güler has an entire nation’s hopes on his shoulders. | Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images

Any doubts people had about Arda Güler were surely dashed this season. The midfielder had a breakout campaign for Real Madrid, showing the world what he can produce and create with his magical left foot when given enough opportunities.

Güler never has to worry about minutes on the international stage, though. He is the X-factor for Türkiye, so often the player that needs to pull a rabbit out of a hat to drag his national team to victory.

Group Stage Fixtures

Australia vs. Türkiye —Sunday, June 14 (12 a.m. ET)

—Sunday, June 14 (12 a.m. ET) Türkiye vs. Paraguay —Friday, June 19 (11 p.m. ET)

—Friday, June 19 (11 p.m. ET) Türkiye vs. USMNT—Thursday, June 25 (10 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 29.36%

: 29.36% Round of 32 : 73.90%

: 73.90% Round of 16 : 38.76%

: 38.76% Quarterfinals : 17.59%

: 17.59% Semifinals : 7.00%

: 7.00% Final : 2.88%

: 2.88% Winner: 0.97%

Uruguay

Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde leads a rather unproven Uruguay squad this summer. | Martin Silva Cosentino/NurPhoto/Getty Images

No Real Madrid player experienced more highs and lows in 2025–26 than Federico Valverde. The midfielder went from being a Champions League hero against Manchester City to a locker room villain following his scandalous altercation with Tchouaméni.

He gets to put the drama behind him this summer, but he will likely just be trading it in for a different kind of chaos with Uruguay. La Celeste, under the divisive Marcelo Bielsa, are hoping to reclaim glory of years past, but Valverde will need plenty of help from a largely unproven supporting cast to lead his team to success.

Group Stage Fixtures

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay —Monday, June 15 (6 p.m. ET)

—Monday, June 15 (6 p.m. ET) Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde —Sunday, June 21 (6 p.m. ET)

—Sunday, June 21 (6 p.m. ET) Uruguay vs. Spain—Friday, June 26 (8 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 18.96%

: 18.96% Round of 32 : 83.67%

: 83.67% Round of 16 : 38.74%

: 38.74% Quarterfinals : 20.28%

: 20.28% Semifinals : 10.13%

: 10.13% Final : 4.11%

: 4.11% Winner: 1.53%

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