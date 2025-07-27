Liverpool’s Dream 2025–26 Summer Transfer Window
The 2025–26 Premier League season is nearing and Liverpool head into the campaign looking to defend their crown.
Those at Anfield and across the world are still coming to terms with the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, but the Reds have gone ahead with their pre-season schedule as planned. Football could prove a necessary distraction for Liverpool’s players during the long grieving process.
Liverpool’s Premier League campaign begins on Aug. 15 and they have already made a host of summer signings to bolster an already exceptional squad. However, there could be more additions in the transfer market yet.
Here’s what the Reds will hope to achieve during the remainder of the summer window.
Positions to Strengthen
Liverpool have already splurged on an array of fresh faces this summer as they aim to improve from a position of strength. They have remedied issues in the fullback departments by signing Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Milos Kerkez as a competitor for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.
Giorgi Mamardashvili has finally teamed up with Liverpool after signing for the club last summer and he will take Caoimhín Kelleher’s back-up goalkeeper spot, while Freddie Woodman and Ármin Pésci have arrived to compete to be third-choice between the sticks.
Florian Wirtz is the statement signing of the summer for the Reds after his £116 million ($155.9 million) move from Bayer Leverkusen, with the versatile attacking midfielder providing excellent depth across the forward line. He will be expected to hit the ground running at Anfield.
Liverpool have also strengthened, as expected, in the centre forward department. A £79 million deal with Eintracht Frankfurt was struck and swiftly finalised for exciting 23-year-old striker Hugo Ekitiké, who provided a combined 34 goals and assists at club level last season.
However, Liverpool could strengthen further. Centre back is in need of reinforcement after Jarell Quansah left for Leverkusen, with the Reds now requiring someone capable of competing with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez.
Dream Signings
Liverpool appeared to have wrapped up their attacking business with the signing of Ekitiké, but the Reds are still being touted with a remarkable move for Alexander Isak. Having initially prioritised the Newcastle United striker over Ekitiké only to be rebuffed by the Magpies, Liverpool have now been offered hope of a deal.
Isak has revealed his desire to leave St James’ Park this summer and pursue a new chapter, with Liverpool reportedly his preferred destination. In an ideal world, the Reds would be able to sign the 25-year-old striker, who will cost around £120–150 million ($161.2–201.5 million). Whether a deal can be done remains to be seen.
Liverpool appear to have identified Cystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi as their ideal replacement for the recently departed Quansah. The 24-year-old has proven integral for the Eagles in recent years—even helping guide them to the FA Cup trophy last term—and has racked up 23 England caps as a result of his mightily impressive performances.
The centre back won’t come cheap but he would ease Liverpool’s homegrown quota concerns and provide impressive depth in the heart of defence. With his deal at Palace expiring in 2026, the Reds could save on the former Chelsea man.
Dream Departures
Liverpool don’t boast the biggest squad in the Premier League but there are still areas that could be fine-tuned. The largely disappointing displays of Darwin Núñez mean he was considered likely to leave the Reds over the summer, with Milan and Al Hilal among his suitors. However, the impending departure of Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich could force the Uruguayan to stay put.
Kostas Tsimikas is another who could depart, with Kerkez’s arrival pushing the Greek defender down to third-choice left-back. With Robertson likely to stay on Merseyside despite links to Atlético Madrid, Tsimikas is edging closer to the exit door.
The Reds have to make decisions on fringe players such as Wataru Endo, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott, too. After winning Player of the Tournament at the U21 European Championship this summer, the latter could leave in search of improved game time and greater responsibility. Endo and Chiesa played bit-part roles for Liverpool last term and could be replaced.
Slot will also have a dilemma when it comes to the club’s youngsters, although decisions on their futures could come after pre-season. Ármin Pécsi, Tyler Morton, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak could all leave either on loan or permanently.
Liverpool’s Dream 2025–26 Starting Lineup
Liverpool will use the same key defensive triumvirate in the heart of their backline next season, with Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk partnering one another in front of Alisson. However, summer recruits Frimpong and Kerkez will come in at right-back and left-back respectively.
The double pivot should remain the same with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister starting, while Salah and Cody Gakpo will feature on the flanks. However, Wirtz appears likely to replace Dominik Szoboszlai in the No. 10 role.
Liverpool will dream of having Isak lead the line next season, with Ekitiké an excellent back-up option or even potential partner for the Swede.
Liverpool’s 2025–26 dream XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.