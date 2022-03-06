Report: Reliable Journalist Confirms Jurgen Klopp 'Will' Leave In 2024 After Promising Family

According to a reliable journalist, Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool when his contract runs out, as he has promised his family.

Looking back to life before Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool were a million miles away from where they are now. The transformation the German has done for the club is nothing less than a miracle.

IMAGO / ActionPictures

Winning a Champions League was sensational, but then to follow the season after with our first Premier League title, Jurgen Klopp has cemented himself into Liverpool history.

This is the best side playing some of the best football we have seen in decades and as a fanbase, we don’t want to see it end. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end. The Liverpool manager’s contract is set to run out in 2024, and Klopp himself has given indication recently that things haven’t changed.

According to The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce, Jurgen Norbert Klopp will leave the Reds on due course, as he has promised his family to do so and take a break from football.

The recent resurgence from the team will not change the German’s mind. What next for Liverpool? Can they keep at the same level or Will Klopp leaving set them back to how it was before his era.

