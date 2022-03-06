Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Reliable Journalist Confirms Jurgen Klopp 'Will' Leave In 2024 After Promising Family

According to a reliable journalist, Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool when his contract runs out, as he has promised his family. 

Looking back to life before Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool were a million miles away from where they are now. The transformation the German has done for the club is nothing less than a miracle.

Jurgen Klopp

Winning a Champions League was sensational, but then to follow the season after with our first Premier League title, Jurgen Klopp has cemented himself into Liverpool history. 

This is the best side playing some of the best football we have seen in decades and as a fanbase, we don’t want to see it end. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end. The Liverpool manager’s contract is set to run out in 2024, and Klopp himself has given indication recently that things haven’t changed. 

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More

According to The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce, Jurgen Norbert Klopp will leave the Reds on due course, as he has promised his family to do so and take a break from football. 

The recent resurgence from the team will not change the German’s mind. What next for Liverpool? Can they keep at the same level or Will Klopp leaving set them back to how it was before his era.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Reliable Journalist Confirms Jurgen Klopp 'Will' Leave In 2024 After Promising Family

By Damon Carr32 seconds ago
Neco Williams
News

Watch: Neco Williams Hits Crossbar From Halfway Line In Attempt To Recreate Sensational David Beckham Goal

By Neil Andrew20 minutes ago
David De Gea
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League

By Neil Andrew56 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp collecting his Premier League winners medal.
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference| Liverpool vs West Ham | Title Race With Manchester City | 'No Time To Rest'

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Manchester United
Non LFC

'Ole Never Let Us Down Against City' - Fans React To Manchester United's Derby Defeat

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mikel Arteta
Non LFC

Watch: Watford 2-3 Arsenal | Match Highlights | Premier League | A Game Of Outstanding Goals As Gunners Take The Three Points

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Joe Gomez
Opinions

Opinion: Should Liverpool Keep Hold Of Fourth-Choice Centre-Back Joe Gomez Or Cash In?

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
Gabriel Martinelli
Non LFC

Watch: Sensational Gabriel Martinelli Goal Gives Arsenal Two Goal Lead At Watford

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago