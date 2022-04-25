Report: Liverpool Considering New Shirt Sponsor From Crypto Sector To Take Place Of Standard Chartered

Liverpool are considering a new shirt sponsorship deal with companies from the Cryptocurrency sector according to David Ornstein.

As reported last week, Liverpool could change their shirt sponsorship from Standard Chartered when the current deal comes to an end in 2023, and are already in talks with a number of companies.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ornstein has now revealed in his column for The Athletic that a crypto exchange firm and a blockchain platform are among those in discussions.

Companies from the electronics, media, and tourism sectors are also reported to be in talks with Liverpool about a potential deal that could be worth more than £40million per season.

Standard Chartered took over from Carlsberg in 2010 and has been on the front of Liverpool shirts ever since.

The Merseyside club and the British bank claim that discussions are ongoing and no decision has been made as to whether their partnership will continue.

A move to partner with a firm from the Crypto sector for shirt sponsorship would be unprecedented and according to the publication, the possibility is yet to be discussed with supporters.

Regardless of what the future holds, Standard Chartered will continue to be the shirt sponsor for the 2022/23 season.

