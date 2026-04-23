Man Utd ‘Considering’ Move For Spurs Superstar This Summer

Manchester United are looking to reinforce their backline this summer, and one of the names they are reportedly considering is coveted Tottenham Hotspur center back Micky van de Ven.

According to The Athletic, United are bound to explore the center back market this summer, looking to add depth in order to proactively bolster a side all but guaranteed to make a return to the Champions League next season.

United didn’t have to worry about the load that comes with participating in European competitions this season. With the Red Devils falling out of both domestic cup competitions prematurely, they’ve been solely focused on Premier League matches since the start of the Michael Carrick era in mid-January.

The positive results obtained in recent months means United won’t have the luxury of a comfortable schedule next season, which is why having quality depth becomes vital. Enter, Van de Ven.

Why Man Utd Are Interested in Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven has played the most minutes of a Spurs outfield player this season. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

There’s no hiding behind the fact that it’s been a difficult season for the 25-year-old center back, as it’s been for essentially every player in Tottenham’s ranks. Still, Van de Ven’s track-record as a proven Premier League defender means he remains an attractive alternative.

The report indicates United are looking for a left-footed center back that can help ease the burden on exciting 19-year-old Ayden Heaven. Lisandro Martínez is United’s in-house option, but the Argentine has battled injuries for the better part of the last two seasons, and his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Elsewhere, injuries have also become synonymous with Matthijs de Ligt during his time at Old Trafford, and as good as Harry Maguire has been recently, he’s on the wrong side of 30. Leny Yoro, like Heaven, has a bright future, but having asking the inexperienced pair to lead United’s backline in their return to the Champions League might be too tall an order.

Despite his subpar campaign, Van de Ven’s durability cannot be questioned. The Dutchman has left behind an injury-ridden year, leading the Spurs’s outfield players in appearances and minutes played this season, having played 40 games across all competitions for the first time in his career.

At his best, Van de Ven’s quality speaks for itself. His speed stands out as his greatest asset, he’s a tenacious defender that’s comfortable defending in space and he’s equally capable on the ball, able to progress up the pitch as an elite ball-carrier or picking out a pass from the back. He’s also an attacking threat, bagging seven goals already this season.

Van de Ven’s attributes could certainly boost United’s defense, but the Red Devils aren’t the only ones interesting in offering the Dutchman an escape from north London.

Man Utd Face Stiff Competition For Van de Ven

Micky van de Ven has a number of admirers. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bringing Van de Ven to Old Trafford won’t be an easy feat for a number of reasons but especially because Utd aren’t the only big club keeping tabs on the Dutchman.

Liverpool are one of the clubs that have been linked with Van de Ven in the past, and although its looking like Ibrahima Konaté will extend his stint at Anfield, the Reds might still be a major player in the Dutchman’s market to partner him with international teammate Virgil van Dijk.

In recent days, reports suggest Chelsea could be interested in a move for the Dutchman to reinforce a leaky defense. Elsewhere in Europe, Barcelona are expected to be a major player in the center back market this summer, and Van de Ven is a name that’s been floated around to reinforce the Catalans if their bid to acquire Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni falls through.

Van de Ven’s Tottenham contract runs until the summer of 2029, so Spurs are in no rush to part ways with their star defender. However, if the growing possibility of relegation to the Championship becomes a reality, Spurs could be forced to cash-in on their stars.

In any case, Van de Ven’s transfer won’t be cheap, so the Red Devils must assess how viable a move for the coveted defender is, especially considering that securing an elite midfield reinforcement remains United’s overwhelming priority this summer.

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