Manchester City Set to Cut All Ties With 'Mysterious' Cryptocurrency Start-Up Company

A partnership between Manchester City and a start-up cryptocurrency firm is set to end after the club failed to find any information about the executives behind the company online, according to a new report on the situation.

Manchester City and their parent company - the City Football Group - have cemented their reputation as one of the most business-savvy clubs and football businesses in the world in recent years.

In footballing terms, the signings of the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Ruben Dias over the years have shown that the club always look at the bigger picture when assessing the transfer market.

Off the pitch, the City Football Group hold stakes in nine clubs in different leagues, expanding the City brand across the globe, whilst reportedly giving the likes of Southampton’s new owner a source of inspiration through a unique business model.

On the business front, the Mail’s Jack Gaughan has reported that Manchester City are set to end their partnership and cut all ties with a ‘mysterious’ cryptocurrency firm; 3Key Technologies.

It is stated that the club had announced the start-up as an ‘official regional partner’ in November 2021. However, the Premier League champions have reportedly ‘quickly suspended’ the deal after being unable to find the company’s executives online.

A key point to be noted is that the club are always said to have maintained the fact they did research on the firm before going into business with them, despite prematurely ending the deal in question.

This news comes after the fact that the company had planned on launching a product in the coming months, after penning an agreement with Manchester City that focused on reaching regions away from the UK.

Manchester City's business off the field continues despite the aforementioned scandal, with partnerships being struck with both regional and global partners.

On Thursday morning, the club announced a new global partnership with Masdar, which is said will "see the renewable energy and sustainable development company become an Official Partner of the Club".

