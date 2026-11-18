When the November international window began, Mauricio Pochettino was just three months removed from signing a contract extension that tied him to the U.S. men’s national team through 2030. Now, he’s back in the Premier League, taking charge of relegation-threatened Manchester United.

Despite knowing that their manager was on his way out, the Stars and Stripes refused to let his impending departure distract them from the task at hand: defeating Haiti and booking their place in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. After cruising to a 6–0 victory in Miami’s first leg, the Stars and Stripes completed the job with a no-nonsense 2–0 win in Cincinnati.

Pochettino may have had one foot out the door, but his players ensured that his tenure ended on a high note. Still, not every American star got to relish in the theatrical farewell.

Here are the winners and losers from the November camp.

November Results

Winners

Julian Hall

Julian Hall has enjoyed the perfect start to his USMNT adventure. | JC Ruiz/Getty Images

Pochettino named an unchanged starting XI for both legs of the quarterfinals, with just one player plying his trade outside Europe: Julian Hall. The 18-year-old striker has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Red Bull New York, and even with Folarin Balogun back in the fold, he has retained his starting spot and repaid Pochettino’s investment with interest.

After debuting with a goal and an assist off the bench against Peru on Sep. 26, Hall scored in back-to-back starts against Chile and Mexico. He picked up right where he left off against Haiti, doubling the U.S.’s lead in both legs and strengthening his case to lead the line in March's Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

Just as important, Hall is now cap-tied to the U.S., putting an end to Poland’s hopes of securing him as a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski. With five goals in just six international appearances, Hall has rapidly transformed from an exciting prospect into a genuine contender to spearhead the USMNT’s attack. Whoever succeeds Pochettino will have a tough time leaving him out of the lineup.

Diego Kochen

Diego Kochen is solidifying his place between the sticks for the USMNT. | Leonardo Fernandez/USSF/Getty Images

Pochettino experimented with four different starting goalkeepers in the previous international window, even making halftime substitutions between the posts in the first two friendlies. This month, however, he stuck with one goalkeeper for the entire 180 minutes: Diego Kochen.

Seven years after leaving Miami to join Barcelona’s academy, Kochen is getting his first taste of regular senior minutes on loan at Lyngby, and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed by Pochettino. After coming off the bench against Peru and earning his first start against Mexico, Kochen was handed the gloves against Haiti and vindicated Pochettino’s faith with two assured displays.

At just 20 years old, Kochen is already staking his claim to succeed veteran Matt Freese as the USMNT’s first-choice goalkeeper. He has yet to concede a goal at the international level, while his appearances against Haiti have also ensured that neither Peru nor Venezuela can lure him away from the Stars and Stripes.

The USMNT’s Other Newcomers

The USMNT are handing the keys to the kids. pic.twitter.com/cpWbBzfEFb — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) September 27, 2026

Pochettino gave 13 players their USMNT debut in the September-October window. And while he went with his first-choice lineup in both Haiti matches, he still used the occasion to experiment with new players in training and official matches.

In addition to cap-tying Justin Ellis, Mathis Albert, Adri Mehmeti and Hall, Pochettino also used the first leg to give Bryan Reynolds his first minutes with the national team since the 2023 Gold Cup final. The following match saw Kochen become cap-tied, with Philadelphia Union duo Neil Pierre and Cavan Sullivan joining him in committing their allegiances to the USMNT in the second half.

Santiago Castañeda replaced Weston McKennie in the 77th minute for his USMNT debut, thus preventing Colombia from calling him up in the future. Four minutes later, Reed Baker-Whiting became the 32nd and final player to make his debut under Pochettino, replacing Antonee Robinson at left back. And while he didn’t play in either match, Jack McGlynn was called up for the USMNT for the first time in 14 months as a late replacement for Giovanni Reyna.

Losers

Sebastian Berhalter

Sebastian Berhalter failed to cover himself in glory in Ohio. | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After kicking off Pochettino’s farewell tour with a lopsided victory in South Florida, the task was simple for the USMNT: avoid a six-goal defeat and steer clear of any suspensions for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. While Antonee Robinson managed to avoid a costly booking, the same could not be said for Sebastian Berhalter.

Despite cruising to an 8–0 aggregate victory, Berhalter refused to take his foot off the gas, and his overzealousness came back to bite him when he was cautioned for a crunching tackle in the 72nd minute. It marked the third consecutive match in which he had received a yellow card, ruling him out of the U.S.’s semifinal clash in March against Mexico.

Berhalter has made tremendous strides under Pochettino, but he has yet to cement his place in the starting lineup. His costly lapse in judgment could open the door for the likes of Yunus Musah, Johnny Cardoso, Mehmeti and Albert, all of whom will be eager to make a strong first impression on the USMNT’s new manager.

Joe Scally

Joe Scally will feel aggrieved to have not returned to the USMNT this month. | Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach/Getty Images

Several players who featured in backup roles at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including Brenden Aaronson, Max Arfsten, Timothy Weah, Cristian Roldan and Matt Turner, have been overlooked for the first two windows of the season. However, none can feel quite as hard done by as Joe Scally, who is enjoying the form of his life at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Scally has emerged as one of the most productive attacking fullbacks in Germany despite playing for a Gladbach side languishing at the foot of the table. After scoring four goals in his first five Bundesliga seasons, the American has already scored three times in nine appearances, while also registering three assists in his last four matches. But for whatever reason, it hasn’t been enough to earn a place in Pochettino’s squad.

With four goal contributions in his last four matches, Scally would have fancied his chances of earning a recall in November, particularly after Sergiño Dest withdrew from the USMNT camp with a minor injury. But while Pochettino replaced George Campbell with Mark McKenzie and Reyna with McGlynn, he opted against calling up a replacement for Dest, instead putting his faith in Alex Freeman and Bryan Reynolds to fill the void. A new manager might just be what Scally needs to get back into the team.

Matt Freese

Matt Freese is losing his grip on the starting goalkeeper position. | Alex Menendez/USSF/Getty Images

When Mauricio Pochettino took charge in October 2024, Matt Freese had never received a senior USMNT call up. Fast forward two years, and he has earned 20 caps and established himself as the starting goalkeeper at both the 2025 Gold Cup and the 2026 World Cup. However, after ending his World Cup campaign with a calamitous error against Belgium, it seemed the writing was already on the wall for Freese’s USMNT future.

Freese was handed the start in the U.S.’s first match of the September-October international window, but he was unable to prevent Peru from equalizing in the 19th minute, before being replaced by Kochen at halftime. He hasn’t featured since, with the Stars and Stripes going more than 400 minutes without conceding and recording four consecutive clean sheets for the first time since 2021.

At 28, Freese is running out of time to reestablish himself as the USMNT’s No. 1. He’ll be desperate to bounce back from an error-prone season that saw New York City FC miss out on the playoffs, but it’s hard to see interim manager Steve Cherundolo handing him the gloves for next month’s friendly against Jamaica in Fort Lauderdale. Even with Kochen expected to be occupied by club commitments in Denmark, Cherundolo may instead turn to a younger, domestic-based alternative such as 25-year-old Brian Schwake or 22-year-old Chris Brady between the sticks.