After an agonizing three-week hiatus, the Premier League is finally back—the first round of action since Manchester City were found guilty by an independent commission of severe financial rule breaches.

The punishment for the eight-time Premier League winners is not yet known, but what’s guaranteed is a hostile, box-office reception when table-topping City travel to former title rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

In case you’ve forgotten about how things have played out on the field so far, here’s a quick reminder: City are being closely pursued by Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are still finding their feet under new managers and Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are barreling toward crisis.

There have been plenty of upsets, too, with Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Hull City all punching above their weight, but fewer surprises when it comes to the likes of Fulham and Crystal Palace struggling under untested Premier League coaches.

With a full weekend of action to look forward to, here’s Sports Illustrated’s predictions for Gameweek 6.

Arsenal vs. Leeds Prediction

Arsenal return to action with a home fixture. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Leeds

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Saturday, Oct. 10 Kickoff Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT Referee: Paul Tierney

Arsenal re-emerge with an unfamiliar feeling in the pit of their stomach. It’s been quite some time since the reigning champions were humiliated, but there’s no other way to describe their dismal 3–0 defeat to Brighton before the international break.

The Gunners had enjoyed a perfect start to the season before being deservedly thrashed on the south coast, and it’s now up to Mikel Arteta, fresh from signing a new contract, to inspire a return to winning ways.

Leeds United will be an awkward visitor in Saturday’s early kickoff. Currently fifth in the table and unbeaten in the Premier League thus far, they journey to north London brimming with belief and ready to capitalize on any uncertainty in the Arsenal ranks.

Aston Villa vs. Brentford Prediction

Prediction: Aston Villa 1–1 Brentford

Location: Birmingham, England

Birmingham, England Stadium: Villa Park

Villa Park Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Saturday, Oct. 10 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Craig Pawson

After being gutted during the summer transfer window, Aston Villa can be forgiven for taking time to adjust this season. Following three wins from their last four in all competitions, however, Unai Emery’s men appear to have hit their stride.

They’ve scored three times in each of those victories and will expect another triumph in front of the excited Villa Park faithful. It might not be forthcoming, though.

Keith Andrews continues to work miracles with Brentford, who have claimed nine points in the Premier League this season and hammered Chelsea 3–0 before the international period. They will set out to frustrate their hosts this weekend—and they might just succeed in doing so.

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Chelsea vs. Bournemouth Prediction

Chelsea are aiming to bounce back from humiliation. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Prediction: Chelsea 3–2 Bournemouth

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Saturday, Oct. 10 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Sam Barrott

Brentford’s joy was Chelsea’s misery during Gameweek 5.

A weakened midfield and the absence of João Pedro proved costly at the Gtech Community Stadium, where Xabi Alonso oversaw his third consecutive league match without victory.

Chelsea’s exceptional forward line continues to instil fear in opposition backlines, but the club’s woeful defensive record undermines their progress. It’s a problem Alonso must fix soon.

Luckily for the Spaniard, he faces one of three winless sides remaining in the Premier League. Bournemouth surrendered leads in all four of their opening matches, before their profligacy cost them in the 1–0 defeat to former manager Andoni Iraola and his Liverpool team before the break.

Their last two trips to Stamford Bridge have ended in 2–2 draws. They might just miss out on another stalemate this weekend.

Ipswich vs. Fulham Prediction

Prediction: Ipswich 1–1 Fulham

Location: Ipswich, England

Ipswich, England Stadium: Portman Road

Portman Road Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Saturday, Oct. 10 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Lewis Smith

Gary O’Neil will be very content with six points on the board at this stage of the season, especially considering Ipswich Town have faced Manchester United and Liverpool already. The Tractor Boys have shown signs of life in chaotic wins over Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

Unlike Ipswich, Álvaro Arbeloa’s new-look Fulham have picked up points against Man Utd and Liverpool, but the problem is they suffered three straight defeats before those impressive stalemates.

That means they’re currently 19th in the standings and still desperately awaiting a first Premier League win under the Spaniard.

Sunderland vs. Brighton Prediction

Prediction: Sunderland 1–2 Brighton

Location: Sunderland, England

Sunderland, England Stadium: Stadium of Light

Stadium of Light Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Saturday, Oct. 10 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Tom Bramall

Few expected 35-year-old Pascal Groß to be the joint-top provider of goals and assists come the first international break of the season, but the veteran midfielder has been unplayable during a dazzling period for Brighton.

More clever business over the summer has helped propel Fabian Hürzeler’s side up the table early in the season, with only Man City and Arsenal currently ahead of the Seagulls. There is no more confident team in the Premier League right now.

They will need to use that self-belief to overcome Sunderland, who are never simple to beat on their own patch. The Black Cats have suffered just five losses at the Stadium of Light since their return to the top flight.

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Both clubs enter the weekend under growing pressure. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Prediction: Man Utd 3–1 Tottenham

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Saturday, Oct. 10 Kickoff Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee: Stuart Attwell

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur. Or in other words: ‘El Crisisco’.

It’s Spurs who certainly have the greater concerns heading into the weekend’s meeting. They are bottom of the Premier League table after two goalless draws and three losses from their opening matches and are showing few signs of turning a corner under Roberto De Zerbi.

An astronomical summer spend has failed to stop the rot and the club’s new acquisitions have underperformed to date. Spurs don’t have a dreadful record at Old Trafford in recent years, but one must be brave to bet in their favor this time around.

Michael Carrick is also feeling the pressure in the United dugout after collecting just four points from an appetizing run of league fixtures, and the momentum which underpinned the club’s resurgence during the second half of last season has been lost. Still, United enter the weekend as strong favorites.

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest Prediction

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0–1 Nottingham Forest

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Sunday, Oct. 11 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Peter Bankes

The Oliver Glasner derby is unlikely to produce fireworks this Sunday.

The Austrian returns to Selhurst Park for the first time since his bitter summer exit for a battle between two of the Premier League’s least convincing performers this season.

Both clubs have picked up just one victory from their opening five as they adjust to new regimes and they will be determined to avoid defeat this weekend at all costs.

That pretty much guarantees a scrappy, stop-start affair. Forest might just shade it, though.

Hull City vs. Everton Prediction

Prediction: Hull 0–0 Everton

Location: Hull, England

Hull, England Stadium: MKM Stadium

MKM Stadium Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Sunday, Oct. 11 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Michael Salisbury

Hull and Everton have both enjoyed excellent starts to the campaign. The former have managed to stun Man Utd and Chelsea en route to eight points, while the latter remain unbeaten and have claimed two victories alongside three stalemates.

Impressive early runs have been built on sturdy defenses and cautious soccer, which means Sunday’s clash is unlikely to be particularly high-octane.

In fact, there’s a decent chance of a goalless draw being played out at the MKM Stadium, with a point acceptable for both Sergej Jakirović and David Moyes.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City Prediction

Two heavyweights collide. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Prediction: Liverpool 2–2 Man City

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Sunday, Oct. 11 Kickoff Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Liverpool vs. Man City always delivers drama on the field, but the latest iteration of the fixture will be dominated by off-field discussions.

This is City’s first outing since they were found guilty of 115 breaches of Premier League financial regulations and while a final punishment remains some distance in the future, the discourse is bound to have a major impact on the mentality of the club’s players ahead of the trip to Liverpool.

Nobody knows how Erling Haaland and Co. will react once they step over the white line and Anfield is hardly a forgiving setting. Liverpool supporters will crank up the atmosphere on Sunday as they voice their grievances—the Reds have finished runner-up to title-winning City teams three times since 2009.

This is a must-watch fixture regardless of the outside noise and it’s the first time in over a decade that neither Jürgen Klopp nor Pep Guardiola will be on the touchline for it.

Enzo Maresca has won all five Premier League games since replacing Guardiola, but things have been trickier for Andoni Iraola at the beginning of his reign. Six points already separate the sides.

Coventry vs. Newcastle Prediction

Prediction: Coventry 0–1 Newcastle

Location : Coventry, England

: Coventry, England Stadium : Coventry Building Society Arena

: Coventry Building Society Arena Date : Monday, Oct. 12

: Monday, Oct. 12 Kickoff Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: John Brooks

Coventry City finally got off the mark last time out, clinching a much-needed first victory away at Midlands foes Nottingham Forest. The timing of the international break was sub-optimal for the Sky Blues as they seek to build some momentum.

They will certainly fancy their chances of taking something from Monday’s match against an inconsistent Newcastle United still discovering itself under Matthias Jaissle.

The Magpies will still be considered the favorites heading to Coventry, however, especially considering the quality they possess in the final third. Yoane Wissa and Harvey Barnes have made bright starts to the season and could prove the difference-makers.

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 6

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, Oct. 10 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET Arsenal vs. Leeds 2–0 Saturday, Oct. 10 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Brentford 1–1 Saturday, Oct. 10 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Chelsea vs. Bournemouth 3–2 Saturday, Oct. 10 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Ipswich vs. Fulham 1–1 Saturday, Oct. 10 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Sunderland vs. Brighton 1–2 Saturday, Oct. 10 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET Man Utd vs. Tottenham 3–1 Sunday, Oct. 11 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Nott’m Forest 0–1 Sunday, Oct. 11 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Hull vs. Everton 0–0 Sunday, Oct. 11 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET Liverpool vs. Man City 2–2 Monday, Oct. 12 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Coventry vs. Newcastle 0–1