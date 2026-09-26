Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Eye Haaland Raid; Palmer’s Man Utd Decision

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Virgil van Dijk’s contract is winding down. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk will end up joining AC Milan “sooner or later.” The Serie A giants are now preparing to try and secure his signature on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Source: Carlo Pellegatti)

Following Manchester City’s guilty verdict, both Arsenal and Real Madrid have reached out to register their interest in signing striker Erling Haaland if the Norway international looks to leave the Etihad. (Source: Football Insider)

Despite interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold is not looking to leave Real Madrid and return to the Premier League. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United remain interested in a deal to sign Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey, who was previously targeted by the Red Devils during Erik ten Hag’s time as manager. (Source: Football Insider)

As well as Man Utd, Brobbey is also being followed by Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. In mainland Europe, the likes of Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all known admirers. (Source: Flashscore)

Liverpool and Man Utd are both eyeing future moves for Tottenham center back Micky van de Ven, although his recent new contract means his price tag may be far too high for either side. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Cole Palmer remains 100% focused on succeeding with Chelsea and forcing his way back into the England setup, with rumors of a potential move to Man Utd not believed to be of interest to the attacking midfielder. (Source: Flashscore)

Juventus have joined the long list of suitors of Crystal Palace left back Tyrick Mitchell, whose current contract is due to expire at the end of the season. (Source: Tuttosport)

Meanwhile, Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is considering returning to Juventus in a bid to reignite his stalled career. (Source: Tutto Juve)

Monaco midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly, 22, is being followed by Brentford, Newcastle United, Atlético Madrid and Napoli. (Source: fussball-news)

Tottenham right back Pedro Porro remains the dream target for Barcelona manager Hansi Flick. (Source: El Nacional)

La Liga

Alejandro Balde is fighting for his Barcelona future. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Alejandro Balde could reconsider his determination to remain with Barcelona once the January transfer window arrives if he continues to struggle for minutes. The left back remains a strong target for Man Utd. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona will not make any concrete plans to sign Man City striker Erling Haaland amid uncertainty over the future of the Premier League side, but the focus will be on raising money in future transfer windows to ensure they are in a position to join the race for his signature if the Norway international does leave. (Source: Fichajes)

If that situation arrives, Rodri plans to reach out to Haaland to convince his former teammate to join Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid are watching Man City’s situation closely. Alongside Haaland, they would love to sign attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki and defender Joško Gvardiol, while the midfield trio of Ayyoub Bouaddi, Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernández were all high on Madrid’s wish list this summer. (Source: SPORT)

Juventus are ready to reignite their interest in Bernardo Silva, hopeful that his limited minutes could see him decide to leave Real Madrid next summer. (Source: Tutto Juve)