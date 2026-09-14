Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Ready Estevao Move; Liverpool Battle Man Utd for Balde
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Atlético Madrid and Juventus are both considering January moves for Arsenal winger Noni Madueke, who has struggled for minutes during the opening weeks of the campaign. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Meanwhile, Arsenal are tracking Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha with a view to a move further down the line if the 18-year-old looks to leave Anfield over competition for minutes. (Source: Alan Nixon)
Liverpool will delay a decision on Virgil van Dijk’s future until later in the season, challenging the veteran defender to earn a new contract that reflects the performance levels he shows over the coming months. (Source: Football Insider)
Despite reports to the contrary, Bayern Munich hold no interest in Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki. (Source: Christian Falk)
Arsenal and Chelsea are both willing to offer over £86 million ($116 million) to sign Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermín López. (Source: El Nacional)
Liverpool have joined Manchester United in pursuit of Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde, and their strong relationship with the Catalan giants could give them the edge. (Source: SPORT)
While Aston Villa have shown interest in signing Jack Grealish, the Man City winger is prioritizing a return to Everton when he leaves the Etihad at the end of his contract next summer. (Source: Football Insider)
Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have all joined Sunderland in expressing interest in Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Freiburg striker Igor Matanović has played his way on to the radars of both Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur, who are strongly considering moves for the 23-year-old. (Source: fussball-news)
Corinthians center back Iago Machado, 17, is a target for both Arsenal and Chelsea. (Source: Lance!)
La Liga
Barcelona could consider a move for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane if his contract negotiations with the German giants fail to yield a positive resolution. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Also in Barcelona’s sights is Chelsea winger Estêvão. Sporting director Deco has begun reaching out to explore a move for the young forward, whose limited minutes thus far under Xabi Alonso has sparked significant uncertainty about his future. (Source: El Nacional)
Galatasaray are working towards an agreement to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in January. (Source: Fotomaç)
At the same time, Galatasaray have made an offer to sign Real Madrid center back Raúl Asencio, who is available for transfer but has proven reluctant to pursue an exit. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, 28, as a successor to Thibaut Courtois. (Source: AS)
Scouts from Arsenal and Tottenham continue to monitor Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García, but a deal would require either an astronomical fee or a formal exit request from the player. (Source: Football360)
Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.