Transfer Rumors: Bayern Munich Hatch Haaland Plan; Olise Considers Real Madrid Switch

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Florian Wirtz continues to be linked with an exit from Liverpool. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have offered Barcelona the chance to sign attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz in a swap deal that would take Dutch international Frenkie de Jong to Anfield. (Source: El Nacional)

Also on Liverpool’s radar is Benfica right back Daniel Banjaqui. The 18-year-old, who was the subject of a failed bid from Arsenal during the summer, is valued at €50 million ($57 million). (Source: Anfield Watch)

Bayern Munich are ready to join the race for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland further down the line, believing a move could be possible once Harry Kane’s time in Germany comes to an end in a few years. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal hope to thrash out new contracts with both midfielder Declan Rice and right back Ben White during the current international break. The latter will not leave in January even if an agreement cannot be found. (Source: FootballTransfers)

AC Milan and Juventus are both plotting moves for Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres following his fall down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Gyökeres does not want to sit on the Arsenal bench and would rather leave the club in search of regular minutes. (Source: FourFourTwo)

Tottenham Hotspur hope to sign a proven, top-level striker in the January transfer window to come in and make an immediate impact, but there is an awareness players may have to be sold to raise the required funds. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester United are weighing up the future of center back Leny Yoro as they consider moves for potential replacements. Lecce’s Tiago Gabriel, Stuttgart’s Finn Jeltsch and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are all being tracked. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both looking closely at 22-year-old Feyenoord midfielder Gjivai Zechiël. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Having failed with an approach during the summer, Juventus are expected to reignite their interest in Man City left back Rayan Aït-Nouri once the January transfer window opens, believing his lack of minutes could facilitate an exit. (Source: Bianconera News)

Newcastle United hope to find a young center back and a right winger in the next two transfer windows, believing they could soon become areas of concern for the team. (Source: The i Paper)

Chelsea owners BlueCo are back on the tail of 18-year-old AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda. The highly-rated teenager has also received interest from Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Man City and Tottenham. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Crystal Palace could look to terminate Evann Guessand’s loan deal and send the striker back to Aston Villa if he continues to struggle for minutes. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Harry Kane is in talks over a new Bayern Munich contract. | Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Barcelona continue to monitor Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as a possible target if he decides against extending his contract, which expires at the end of the current season. (Source: Fichajes)

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have grown concerned that star winger Michael Olise has had his head turned by interest from Real Madrid. The belief inside the club is that he is already looking for a house in the Spanish capital. (Source: El Nacional)

Endrick is growing increasingly frustrated with his limited role at Real Madrid, particularly given that the struggles of compatriot Vinícius Júnior do not appear to be creating any more opportunities for him. (Source: Joaquín Maroto)

Galatasaray have made Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga their top target for the January window, with a loan deal likely to be proposed. (Source: Fotomaç)

Málaga face competition from an unnamed Spanish side and Russian giants CSKA Moscow and Krasnodar in their bid to finalize the signing of free agent striker Anthony Martial. (Source: L’Équipe)

Man Utd youngster JJ Gabriel and his representatives have decided that moving to Spain would be best for his development. The 15-year-old is thought to be particularly interested by Barcelona, but Real Madrid still have a strong chance of getting a deal over the line. (Source: SPORT)