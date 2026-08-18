Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Rejects Man Utd Contract; Liverpool Raise Barcola Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Marcus Rashford is back at Man Utd this summer. | Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Galatasaray continue to monitor Marcus Rashford and believe the uncertainty surrounding his future at Manchester United could see him consider a move to Türkiye during the final few hours of the transfer window. (Source: Fanatik)

Man Utd have hit a wall in their attempts to tie midfielder Bruno Fernandes down to a new contract. The Portugal international was not impressed by the offer of a small payrise and turned down the proposal. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

AC Milan, Juventus, Atlético Madrid and Galatasaray have all formally expressed a desire to sign Fernandes this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leão as a potential replacement for Pedro Neto, who is wanted by Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently spoke with Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez to try and convince him to make the move to the Emirates, but the Argentina international again stressed his preference to join Barcelona. (Source: ElDesmarque)

Manchester City are stepping up their efforts to replace Rodri and are prioritizing a move for Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace. (Source: Football Insider)

Wharton is also under consideration by Real Madrid, who have added Man City’s Nico González to their list of targets after missing out on Rodri. (Source: El Nacional)

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to lower their asking price for winger Bradley Barcola, but are still demanding a whopping $162 million (£120 million) for the Liverpool target. (Source: Jeunes Footeux)

Liverpool have now submitted an improved offer of $156.5 million (£115.5 million) for Barcola. (Source: Foot01)

Cody Gakpo is keen to leave Liverpool for Tottenham Hotspur, who hope to get a deal over the line for around $69.5 million (£50 million). (Source: Algemeen Dagblad)

Everton fear the likes of Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham are set to try and sign winger Iliman Ndiaye after a proposed transfer to Al Hilal collapsed. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea and Man Utd continue to push for Roma midfielder Manu Koné, who is valued at $58 million (£43 million). (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Newcastle United have made a bid of $46 million (£34 million) to sign Galatasaray right back Wilfried Singo. (Source: Fanatik)

Tottenham are ready to try and sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez after the collapse of a possible move to Juventus, who announced the loan signing of Spurs stopper Guglielmo Vicario on Tuesday. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Raúl Asencio is on the fringes at Real Madrid. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Raúl Asencio is determined not to leave Real Madrid this summer, blocking a possible move for Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni. Unable to sign a new defender, manager José Mourinho is prepared to put his faith in 19-year-old Mario Rivas after his impressive preseason. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona will spend the next few days trying relentlessly to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez but are prepared to move on to other targets if those efforts fail. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Villarreal striker Georges Mikautadze is among Barcelona’s list of potential alternatives to Alvarez. (Source: El Nacional)

Another Villarreal forward, 32-year-old Ayoze Pérez, is also on Barcelona’s list of targets. (Source: David Sánchez)

Real Betis are considering a move to bring former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema back to La Liga if he terminates his contract with Al Hilal. (Source: ElGolDigital)

AC Milan have registered their interest in a loan deal for Real Madrid striker Endrick. While Los Blancos have refused a summer exit, the door could be reopened in January if he struggles for minutes. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)