Transfer Rumors: Lewandowski Offered Premier League Switch; Man Utd Want $140 Million ‘Icon’

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Arsenal are considering a move to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams this summer if he can rediscover his best form after returning from an injury. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea have formally expressed an interest in signing Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski when his contract expires this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Departing Chelsea could be Liam Delap, with the Blues considering using Everton’s interest in the striker to seal a swap deal involving Toffees winger Iliman Ndiaye. (Source: Si Phillips)

RB Leipzig have raised their asking price for Liverpool target Yan Diomande, now prepared to demand over $118 million (€100 million, £87 million) to sell the winger. (Source: Philipp Hinze)

Both Chelsea and Manchester United want to improve their English core and are chasing Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who could command a fee up to $88 million (£65 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray are both battling to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva on a free transfer this summer. (Source: Fanatik)

Man City have failed with an offer of around $23 million (£17 million) for 18-year-old Palmeiras striker Heittor Vinicius, but are expected to return with an improved offer. (Source: AS)

Arsenal are leading Chelsea and West Ham United in pursuit of Rangers center back Emmanuel Fernandez. The 24-year-old is expected to cost up to $47 million (£35 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Lens center back Samson Baidoo is the subject of significant interest from Aston Villa, although Juventus hold the advantage of a strong relationship with his agent. (Source: Tuttosport)

Aston Villa are ready to pay $59 million (€50 million, £44 million) to sign Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Both Chelsea and Newcastle United have reignited their interest in 18-year-old Grêmio forward Gabriel Mec after talks over a contract extension stalled. Amid fears of losing him for nothing, the Brazilian side are ready to demand around $23 million (£17 million). (Source: ESPN)

Man Utd want a “new icon” to headline their new era and have settled on Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız, but their initial proposal of $106 million (£78 million) falls short of his $140 million (£105 million) price tag. Chelsea also see Yıldız as a superstar signing. (Source: SportsBoom)

That may not be the only contact between Man Utd and Juventus as the Red Devils are also interested in signing midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. (Source: Tuttosport)

Tottenham Hotspur are confident they will be able to resist interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich to keep hold of midfielder Archie Gray this summer. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Bradley Barcola’s future with PSG is unclear. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola wants to leave the club and has asked his agent to negotiate a transfer to Barcelona, who could struggle with the finances of the deal. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid believe Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella is the best value-for-money target available and are prepared to pursue a deal worth around $59 million (€50 million). (Source: Defensa Central)

As Raphaël Guerreiro prepares to leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer, the versatile defender is keen to seal a switch to Real Madrid. He is waiting to see who will be in charge before offering his services. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona have reached an agreement over personal terms with Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

On Real Madrid’s search for a successor to Dani Carvajal, Los Blancos have identified Arsenal’s Jurriën Timber as a key target. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó has already received an offer from Saudi Arabia worth around $24 million (€20 million). (Source: El Chiringuito)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS