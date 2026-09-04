Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Consider Olise Move; Barcelona Ready Sesko Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains keen to try and lure Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane to Old Trafford. (Source: TEAMtalk)
But Kane is ready to end Man Utd’s hopes of a deal by signing a new contract with Bayern. A formal announcement may not be imminent but is expected to arrive before the end of the calendar year. (Source: Christian Falk)
Bayern are also keen to convince winger Michael Olise to sign a new contract in the face of interest from Liverpool, and they could even offer to include a release clause to sweeten the deal for the Frenchman. (Source: Christian Falk)
Martín Zubimendi is ready to request a transfer away from Arsenal next summer if he struggles for minutes in the Gunners’ crowded midfield. Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have all been monitoring his situation. (Source: Fichajes)
Man Utd were keen to try strike a deal for midfielder Mamadou Sangaré this summer, but the player’s agent was one of many to snub the Red Devils in favor of a move to a lower-level club that can guarantee minutes. Brentford won the race for his signature instead. (Source: ESPN)
Both Liverpool and Man Utd held late talkes over a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Mateus Mané late in the transfer window, but the Championship side stood firm and refused to sell. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Sources close to Manchester City claim Chelsea were only prepared to sell right back Malo Gusto in a player-plus-cash deal involving Nico O’Reilly—a narrative rejected by those on the Chelsea side. (Source: The Athletic)
Aston Villa, Man City and Newcastle United are all considering moves for Atlético Madrid winger Álex Baena. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur have both made offers to Boca Juniors forward Leonel Flores, with the two Premier League sides ready to trigger his $15 million (£11 million) release clause in January. (Source: Football FanCast)
Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign free agent midfielder Yves Bissouma, formerly of Tottenham, after missing out on Monaco’s Lamine Camara on Deadline Day. (Source: The Sun)
La Liga
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to try and sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez as soon as the January transfer window opens. (Source: El Nacional)
Aware they will not be able to land Alvarez, Barcelona have drawn up a three-man striker shortlist which includes Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi, Inter’s Pio Esposito and Man Utd’s Benjamin Šeško. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid striker Endrick has confided to close friends that he will leave the club in January if he struggles for minutes, with Roma his preferred destination. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
Atlético Madrid and Barcelona are both ready to try and sign 14-year-old Arsenal sensation Bubacarr Jallow. The winger is being fast tracked through the Gunners’ academy setup to try and convince him to stay. (Source: Football Insider)
Racing Santander are looking to increase the release clause of 19-year-old left back Jorge Salinas following interest from Atlético, Barcelona and several other major sides across Europe. (Source: SPORT)
Real Madrid center back Joan Martínez, 19, turned down offers to leave the club this summer in favor of one final season with the club’s academy. A breakthrough into the first team is expected this season. (Source: AS)
Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.Follow tomgott2