Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Consider Olise Move; Barcelona Ready Sesko Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Harry Kane’s future is close to being wrapped up. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains keen to try and lure Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane to Old Trafford. (Source: TEAMtalk)

But Kane is ready to end Man Utd’s hopes of a deal by signing a new contract with Bayern. A formal announcement may not be imminent but is expected to arrive before the end of the calendar year. (Source: Christian Falk)

Bayern are also keen to convince winger Michael Olise to sign a new contract in the face of interest from Liverpool, and they could even offer to include a release clause to sweeten the deal for the Frenchman. (Source: Christian Falk)

Martín Zubimendi is ready to request a transfer away from Arsenal next summer if he struggles for minutes in the Gunners’ crowded midfield. Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have all been monitoring his situation. (Source: Fichajes)

Man Utd were keen to try strike a deal for midfielder Mamadou Sangaré this summer, but the player’s agent was one of many to snub the Red Devils in favor of a move to a lower-level club that can guarantee minutes. Brentford won the race for his signature instead. (Source: ESPN)

Both Liverpool and Man Utd held late talkes over a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Mateus Mané late in the transfer window, but the Championship side stood firm and refused to sell. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Sources close to Manchester City claim Chelsea were only prepared to sell right back Malo Gusto in a player-plus-cash deal involving Nico O’Reilly—a narrative rejected by those on the Chelsea side. (Source: The Athletic)

Aston Villa, Man City and Newcastle United are all considering moves for Atlético Madrid winger Álex Baena. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur have both made offers to Boca Juniors forward Leonel Flores, with the two Premier League sides ready to trigger his $15 million (£11 million) release clause in January. (Source: Football FanCast)

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign free agent midfielder Yves Bissouma, formerly of Tottenham, after missing out on Monaco’s Lamine Camara on Deadline Day. (Source: The Sun)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez failed to leave Atlético Madrid in the summer. | Pierre-Philippe MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to try and sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez as soon as the January transfer window opens. (Source: El Nacional)

Aware they will not be able to land Alvarez, Barcelona have drawn up a three-man striker shortlist which includes Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi, Inter’s Pio Esposito and Man Utd’s Benjamin Šeško. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid striker Endrick has confided to close friends that he will leave the club in January if he struggles for minutes, with Roma his preferred destination. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Atlético Madrid and Barcelona are both ready to try and sign 14-year-old Arsenal sensation Bubacarr Jallow. The winger is being fast tracked through the Gunners’ academy setup to try and convince him to stay. (Source: Football Insider)

Racing Santander are looking to increase the release clause of 19-year-old left back Jorge Salinas following interest from Atlético, Barcelona and several other major sides across Europe. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid center back Joan Martínez, 19, turned down offers to leave the club this summer in favor of one final season with the club’s academy. A breakthrough into the first team is expected this season. (Source: AS)