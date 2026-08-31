Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Plot Amad Sale; Liverpool’s Shock Estevao Approach

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Marcus Rashford’s future remains unclear. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford is not interested in speculation linking him with a move from Manchester United to Chelsea before the transfer window closes. (Source: Football Insider)

But one winger that could leave Man Utd is Amad Diallo. Amid interest from Aston Villa, the Red Devils are prepared to consider his exit for the right price. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal are doing all they can to convince Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez to join the club and have even discussed offering him a clause to facilitate a future transfer to his preferred destination, Barcelona. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also enquired about Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye and are considering attempting to hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s proposed move for the Senegal international. (Source: Taggat)

Chelsea have identified Roma midfielder Manu Koné as their preferred replacement for Enzo Fernández, who remains a target for Manchester City. (Source: Santi Aouna)

Goalkeeper Robert Sánchez could also leave Chelsea, with Como considering a late move. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd have been approached by intermediaries to offer the services of Atlético Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Man City’s proposed move for Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo is “on ice” as the Reds continue to struggle to source a suitable replacement. Crystal Palace’s Ismaïla Sarr and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh are among those under consideration. (Source: The Times)

Crystal Palace have now rejected two bids from Liverpool for Sarr, who is refusing to train in an attempt to force through the move. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has also made a call to Chelsea to explore a move for young Brazil forward Estêvão. (Source: indykaila)

Contact has also been made between Liverpool and Bournemouth over another Brazilian, Rayan. (Source: Matt Thielen)

Tottenham are set to send young left back Souza on loan to Porto in a deal which will not include a permanent transfer clause. (Source: O JOGO)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd all retain interest in Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi despite his long-term injury blow. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign Lille forward Matias Fernández-Pardo worth an initial $70 million (£50 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez could still leave Atlético Madrid. | Pierre-Philippe MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid initially gave striker Julián Alvarez written permission to pursue a transfer to Barcelona, which is why the Argentina international is so disappointed to have seen a move publicly blocked. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Having accepted defeat in pursuit of Alvarez, Barcelona have freed up funds to sign a new left-sided center back, which will remain the priority until the transfer window closes. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid will not make any more signings before the end of the summer transfer window. (Source: José Félix Díaz)

In terms of outgoings, however, Real Madrid face losing another youngster, midfielder Manuel Ángel, to former manager Álvaro Arbeloa at Fulham. (Source: Mike McGrath)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister remains a long-term target for Real Madrid, even though no deal will be struck this summer. (Source: Mario Cortegana)

Barcelona have ruled out selling left back Alejandro Balde, who will be challenged to reclaim his place in Hansi Flick’s starting lineup. (Source: El Nacional)